Noelia posing in a lace bodysuit captivates with her teddy | Instagram

For Internet users, one of the most attractive singers is definitely Noelia, who thanks to her publications has caused millions of sighs for several years, the same thing happened recently with a white lace bodysuit.

Besides being a singer Noelia She is also a successful businesswoman, model and philanthropist who loves to help others, always having something productive to offer the public, not just flirtatious and daring, as her fans are used to seeing.

However, the more he teaches his figure a little, the more delighted they are, so he tends to please them continuously.

It may interest you: Ángela Aguilar, daughter of Andrea Legarreta “copies” her outfit

As happened recently with this photo that he published just a few minutes ago, he did so through his official Instagram account.

In this flirtatious photograph we see her accompanied, but not by a person, rather an object that more than one would like to exchange places.

Noelia posing in a lace bodysuit captivates with her teddy | Instagram noeliaofficial

Noelia He is hugging a huge stuffed animal in the shape of a penguin with red ear flaps, since these birds originate in cold places, surely the objects that he carries in his ears are supposed to mitigate the cold, a rather ingenious detail on the part of the creators.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

In addition to this flirtatious and lucky doll, the flirtatious singer took the limelight from her thanks to the extremely flirtatious outfit she is wearing, it is a white long-sleeved bodysuit with lace and a black belt that adjusts to her waist.

In addition to this daring bodysuit the singer and the singer of “I Touch My Self” is wearing nude fishnet stockings and high black boots that stand out immediately.

Despite the many occupations that this successful businesswoman has, she always takes the time to create content that will fascinate her followers on Instagram, Celebriffy and Cherryland VIP, the last two are the new platforms that she launched and that have been growing in a way. accelerated.

This blonde beauty was in her room, in past videos we have seen the bedding, where she usually shows off her charms while she records herself, now we had the opportunity to get to know her bedroom a little more in detail.

Noelia has established herself as one of the most successful entertainment stars, over the years her music continues to sound and is one of the favorites, even other artists have had the good fortune to interpret some of her hits, becoming more popular.