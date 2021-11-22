Noelia shows off with the most flirtatious lace interiors | Instagram

The successful singer and now it could also be said that supreme businesswoman Noelia has published a new and flirtatious video where she is wearing her charms with clothes that would make anyone’s heart race once they see her.

Continually Noelia surprises her fans with images in which her exquisite figure shows off and this time it was no exception, since as usual she was recording her own video that although it lasts only a few seconds the pleasure of seeing her can last up to a couple hours.

In this new video we see Noelia who seems to be in her apartment near a window enjoying the night, the stars and also the beautiful landscape caused by the street lamps and some houses nearby.

It may interest you: Demi Rose shows off with Eva’s outfit lying on her bed

The singer and performer of “I did not fail” one of her most recent singles was wearing interiors with flower and lace applications, as well as a pair of dark fishnet stockings and yet they managed to allow her legs and back charms to be appreciated .

Noelia shows off with the most flirtatious lace interiors | Instagram noeliaofficial

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Noelia has always been a pretty flirtatious woman and maybe a little more than that, however now that she opened her new platform of spicy content Cherryland VIP she is even more so, those who love to see her will be able to delight their pupil by seeing her from other angles and perhaps with other clothes smaller.

He also recently shared the news of the launch of a new Mastercard debit card, which not only the content creators of Celebriff and its other platform will be able to acquire, it is very simple and has several advantages to use it.

This Puerto Rican beauty is flirtatious by nature, it is given to her as something normal in her way of being and also in her personality, whoever gets to know her a little knows that in addition to being humble she is also a woman who projects security.

Something that certainly also has Noelia And that not all celebrities of the show business and perhaps ordinary people have, is that she loves to do everything in her own way without adhering to the rules, that is why she is such a happy woman, being a businesswoman has the advantage of not following the baton No one else’s.

Undoubtedly, this is something for which he is admired and in his social networks they constantly let him know when he publishes a new project or the success of one of his companies, although in general he is usually a little more reserved and modest in terms of this.