Noelia sets an example in Miami in the face of new infections | Instagram

Without a doubt, it is proven once again that Noelia always fears for the safety of her fans, that is why canceled his participation at the new year’s celebration in Miami, thus setting a great example in the face of the new wave of the virus that caused the pandemic.

The flirtatious singer and businesswoman Noelia She is always concerned about the safety of her fans who support her in each of the decisions she makes in her career, such as this one to cancel her participation in Bayfront Park, in Miami, Florida.

For a couple of days he shared a video with us where he mentioned that the cases of infections were on the increase despite the fact that practically the entire population in the United States is apparently already vaccinated.

It has been something unexpected and at the same time exasperating to know that now there is also a variant just as dangerous as the first one that caused the pandemic, because apparently in some parts people already had the opportunity to leave their homes not only to work as well as leisure.

Without a doubt, other artists should follow the example of Noelia, about canceling concerts and performances, in order to protect the public.

Noelia protects herself and her public from the new wave of the pandemic | Instagram noeliaofficial

At the moment it is not known if the event in Bayfront Park continues, in case it is one of its greatest attractions of the night it will not be present.

As you will remember from 2019 at the end of the year, some rumors began about a virus that would begin to affect China, which quickly began to spread throughout the world, leading to a pandemic.

Throughout 2020 around the world we lived for several months in fear of some contagion, because nothing was known about this virus, it was thus that practically everyone was in quarantine.

Something evident that also happened was the cancellation of presentations by certain artists, in her case Noelia had planned a tour to celebrate her 20-year career as a singer, which for 2021 already had new dates, however she could postpone it again.

Canceling your participation in the New Years celebration has been perhaps one of the most difficult decisions that Noelia It will have taken on her career, especially knowing that thousands of fans were craving to see her on stage.

Despite this, for the “Yo No Failé” interpreter, her fans are the most important thing right now, which is why she has also invited them to get vaccinated and also get the booster vaccine.