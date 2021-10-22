Noelia shows off her figure wearing a flirty Noelicious body | Instagram

For Noelia, being flirtatious has never been a problem, being herself the model of her own designs from her line of Noelicious, his fans are more than delighted with what they always see, especially when he uses transparencies.

A couple of hours ago the Puerto Rican singer gave us one of the videos flirtiest she has shared so far, due to her posing from behind.

Her cute later charms became once again the protagonists of her publication, as has happened in days past.

In the place where he was Noelia in his apartment it had a soft pink light, giving an even more flirtatious touch to the images he presented for his fans.

Surely the video was recorded before traveling to Dallas, Texas since days ago he was in this city ready to open a new Noelia’s Cabaret.

Five hours ago he began to delight the pupil of his followers, he is wearing a long-sleeved white bodysuit, which becomes a little narrower as it goes down.

Noelia shows off her figure wearing a flirty Noelicious body | Instagram noeliaofficial

On top of him he was wearing leggings from his new Noelicious line, which as always you can identify thanks to the heart that they have printed on the hips.

We have already seen this particular design in past videos of the singer and businesswoman, this one in particular is white with a bit of transparencies and shiny stones attached to it, the touch of glamor could not be missing.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Noelia has been quite successful with her clients and also admirers with the garments she has launched, because she is the model herself, her figure stands out immediately and those who see her again fall in love with her beauty again.

The singer interpreter of hits such as “Tú”, “Clávame tu amor” and “Ya eres no muy”, has released new music that has become hits for new generations such as “I Touch My Self”, “Kiss Me “and” I Didn’t Fail “.

Although Noelia is quite active on his Instagram account, in a short time he will start to stop posting content continuously, due to the fact that he will move to two major platforms.

One of them is Celebriffy, which is estimated to be the new competition for social networks such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, best of all, content creators will be able to earn money with each publication.

The second platform is Cherryland VIP where you can find all the spicy content you want, surely you will remember the famous British platform OF, however with Noelia’s, the earnings are higher!

A little over a month ago, it announced that it would move to its platforms and gradually leave the ones we know commonly.