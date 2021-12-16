Noelia in video poses flirtatiously in front of the mirror with a cachetero | Instagram

With a denim garment the flirtatious singer and famous businesswoman who conquers thanks to her content on social networks left several of her fans with this short cachetero, Noelia knows very well the tastes of her fans and pampers them.

East flirtatious video He published it through his official Instagram account where his fans have the opportunity to see flirty content for free.

In case you want to see something a little more revealing, he has his account in Cherryland VIP for spicy content, a platform that has become quite popular since its launch a couple of weeks ago.

This beauty with prominent and natural curves continually shares content on her Instagram, promoting some of her projects and on other occasions like this in particular, she gives us images with which her fans have to sigh just at the moment they are published.

Noelia constantly spoils her fans with her content | Instagram noeliaofficial

While wearing a black bodysuit and over denim shorts with a pair of see-through stockings, Noelia surely raised some sighs among his followers on Instagram.

It seems that the singer and a businesswoman was in a kind of lobby or restaurant, taking the opportunity to record a video and pamper her fans as she has done on several occasions.

Thanks to the fact that this flirty pop music celebrity tends to record herself in this type of content, when you turn the camera a little in the back you can see a mirror for a moment and thus also enjoy its beauty from another angle.

It was on December 15 that Noelia He shared this cute video where he decided to ignore the description and not write anything, something that his fans were not bothered by having these beautiful images in view, at the moment he already has almost 30 thousand reproductions.

My love, you have some very beautiful things, beautiful doll “,” You are simply delicious, “some fans commented.

Although the video clip is only 46 seconds long, her fans were probably admiring the images over and over again, it is also sure that they flinched every time the singer blew a flirtatious kiss.

With hundreds of comments on her publication, Noelia continues to delight the pupil of her fans with this type of content, as proof of this, some of them seem to melt when writing daring words and phrases.