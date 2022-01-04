Noelia boasts micro shorts ready to take a flirty walk | Instagram

Always drawing the attention of her followers, the flirtatious singer Noelia, who is also an influential businesswoman, appeared in video showing off her charms and curves with an intense look, ready to take a flirtatious walk at night.

This impressive woman knows perfectly the taste of her followers, who, excited with each new publication she makes, leaves them wanting to see a little more, not for nothing is a favorite celebrity among social networks.

With a micro short the interpreter of “Yo No Failé” Noelia, He gave us a few moments of delight for his fans, where he wore his later charms.

Waiting for my elevator … Going out for a walk and having a night bath, “commented Noelia.

Several fans of the businesswoman joked a bit with this flirty and revealing look, mentioning that the weather was a bit icy and that she needed to cover up a bit, one of her fans was telling her urgently that she needed those shorts.

Noelia always shows off her charms with her best outfits | Instagram noeliaofficial

Noelia was wearing a red long-sleeved top with a round neckline, as well as shorts that revealed her later charms and underneath them she was wearing a pair of black stockings, accompanied by a pair of high black boots.

From what appears in her post a day ago, the flirty singer, model and businesswoman was ready to bathe in the starry night sky of Fort Lauderdale Beach, enjoying a romantic evening while taking a walk.

His video has now more than 35 thousand reproductions, causing sighs and surely the imagination of several Internet users will run wild once they paid attention to the video, especially when Noelia bends down a little to pick up her keys right in front of the camera.

Noelia pending new infections, take care of her fans

This beauty not only canceled her participation in one of the most important events of the year in Bayfront Park, with the aim of protecting her fans to avoid new infections with the new wave and especially the new variant called omicron of the virus that caused the pandemic .

In his Instagram account, he has also been promoting his company PROTECOM, with which he has helped millions to have a greater projection, due to the sanitizing capsules that belong to his company.

Noelia mentioned in her description that she and her company were committed to continue helping both businesses and institutions to take sanitary measures with the teams they handle at PROTECOM.