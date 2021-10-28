Noelia “covers” her charms with two straps and fishnet stockings | Instagram

The singer, model and businesswoman who has been characterized by her beauty and talent is Noelia, who recently shared a photo where he raised awareness about the Cancer, but in a more flirtatious way that elicited sighs.

This because the beautiful businesswoman was wearing only a couple of strips on top, Noelia always finds a way to attract attention and this time she did it again in a relevant way.

With her characteristic flirtatious way of pampering her male fans, the interpreter of “I Touch My Self” appears in this flirtatious and even “delicious” photo as some would say from 20 hours ago, where she is showing off her figure completely.

Noelia She is wearing the well-known pink laso that we see throughout this month, which both men and women use in support of breast cancer, however she decided to use it in a more flirtatious way, covering her charms.

On this occasion the owner of Celebriffy, Cherryland VIP, Noelia’s Cabaret and Noelicious wore these strips crossing her neck and covering each of her superior charms.

In addition to this flirtatious strip, Noelia was also wearing a pink interior, to continue with the same theme and a pair of skin-colored stockings so that she would not detract from her garments.

October / Cancer Awareness Month … It should be all year long, “commented Noelia.

His fans immediately gathered at his publication, first to like it and second to comment, many of the comments we find are heart emojis and the others are flattery as is often the case in each of his publications.

It was not expected that the famous singer was part of the group of celebrities who support this movement, because she tends to be very aware of some problems in society and as her companies and success has increased she has done everything possible to help others.

Perhaps not many people are aware of the actions that Noelia takes to help others, given that she is very reserved about it, but surely thousands of people are eternally grateful for the support that at some point she gave them.

As happened in a publication by a young woman who was performing her song “You” a few months ago, it was probably not a well-known news item, but Noelia offered to pay for the treatment of the girl’s mother.

This being an evil that afflicts millions, celebrity personalities also tend to suffer from this disease, perhaps you know of some cases, the best known so far is that of the host Adamari López, who has become one of the favorites of Internet users .