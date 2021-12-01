Noelia wearing a black strappy outfit, surpassed Celia Lora | Instagram

For the famous singer, model, actress, playmate and businesswoman it has been extremely easy to show off her charms thanks to her exquisite figure, so Noelia wearing a flirty outfit She managed to surpass Celia Lora, who like her is characterized by her spicy content.

Although for some Internet users there is no point of comparison between these two famous beauties, it is Noelia The one who leads the baton on this occasion, without showing anything improper, managed to become the favorite of the Internet users.

The interpreter of “Candela” continually pays honor to this melody that became one of the favorites of the public, surely in each of her presentations they are crying out for it, her popularity continues to increase after more than 20 years of experience. career.

This beautiful businesswoman is adored by her fans, thanks to its spicy content, as she herself has mentioned, precisely for that reason is that surpassed Celia Lora with one of his most recent publications.

Curiously, the owner of Celebriffy, VoixStar Telecom and Cherryland VIP, which are some of her companies, does not need to show much to provoke hundreds or perhaps thousands of sighs among her followers.

In the image he shared just an hour ago, he appears wearing an incredible outfit that in fact his fans would surely hope that it will be part of their Noelicious collection to be able to acquire it on his Online page.

This consists of a piece of strappy bodysuit Fitting in on her back charms, she also wears a pair of fishnet stockings that enhance this part of her exquisite figure.

The photograph was taken while Noelia He was on his back, the sunlight at sunset is touching his skin and makes it have a beautiful golden tone, although in reality the color is seen throughout the image.

To make her strappy bodysuit with small metal details shine even more and the eyes would not be diverted at any time, the singer and businesswoman decided to collect her hair in a high ponytail, for many this simple hairstyle is extremely flirtatious.

His fans immediately began to speak in the publication, one of the first comments that are appreciated in his publication is that of the Mexican model Isabel Madow.

Although this time she did not accompany her publication with a description, it was probably something that her followers did not care about, who were immediately hypnotized when they saw her.