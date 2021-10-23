Noelia takes lace bodysuits to another level, poses on video | Instagram

Singer and businesswoman Noelia shared a video recently on her Instagram where she appears wearing not only her beauty but one of the most flirtatious pieces of her line of Noelicious, brand of the beautiful businesswoman who has become extremely popular.

This video was probably recorded by the flirtatious singer to give her Instagram fans a little taste to see what they could enjoy on her account. Cherryland VIP.

In this cute video we see Noelia interpreter of “Candela” and “I did not fail”, show off his exquisite figure as he has done on other occasions, only now he did it with a double purpose.

The first and most obvious is to show off your charms thanks to the completely lace garment that you are using and which you can find on your website, and in the event that you live in the United States, your merchandise is in stock in some clothing stores .

This is a black lace bodysuit with long sleeves, high neck and a little exposed at the back, as it reaches its lower charms it becomes a little smaller, the lower cut by the way is a little high from the waist so we can see kick from her tiny waist.

The place where the famous and flirtatious businesswoman is is a living room, she is sitting on her bent legs which gives her a more striking touch because her curves are outlined to perfection.

Something that gives a cabaret-like atmosphere to the place or room in which it is, are the lights have a kind of pink coloration and perhaps a lamp that is noticeable on the ceiling by the light that it emits that shows us this romantic and charming scene .

From the moment he retired from OF Noelia, he opened his own platform for spicy content, which has surprised thousands and not only users but other platforms of this type of content.

Some experts and specialists in the market, such as the TheStreet portal, mention that it is a complete platform and that in a short time it will be able to surpass the large digital content and monetization companies, especially since content creators have the opportunity to earn a higher percentage. .

Without a doubt, it is an excellent offer for those who want to venture or dedicate themselves to sharing this type of content and in the case of not doing so, Noelia It also has another platform for light content, so to speak, called Celebriffy.