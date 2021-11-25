Noelia bets on VoixStar and Telecom, together they are perfect | Instagram

For a couple of years Noelia has become a prominent businesswoman, in addition to being a singer and model, the industry and entrepreneurship is something that she is passionate about, so she decided to combine two of her most recent projects: VoixStar and Mastercard so that it complements and provides a better service.

The famous and flirtatious pop and romantic music singer not only delights her followers with her racy posts, she has also become one of the most successful businesswomen in the industry.

No doubt Noelia He has built an impressive empire, surely it is something that he loves to do especially because he does not have when to stop, at every opportunity he looks for a way to venture into a new area.

In her official Instagram account, the interpreter of “You” and “Candela” continuously shares flirty videos and photographs, however it is not the only content she usually publishes, seven hours ago she published a new video on her official account that refers to to VoixStar Telecom.

The coquette singer and businesswoman appears commenting a little about what his company is, once you know a little more you will be interested in acquiring his services.

What is VoixStar Telecom?

This is a company with which you can recharge your phone with airtime from any company, not only to your phone but also that of your relatives, you can now use VoixStar Telecom in Mexico, the United States and also in Colombia.

Recharge your cell phone or that of your family members with VoixStar, without tricks and without cheating, the best rates on cell phone recharges of any company in the world “, commented Noelia.

Large telephone companies enter VoixStar for airtime recharges, long distance calls and VoIP which are IP voice calls.

Celebriffy Debit Mastercard

Surely you already know that Noelia launched a platform for content creators, recently she shared the news that you could acquire a card where you would deposit your earnings with it, you could pay for your services and use it on a daily basis.

You may wonder what relationship VoixStar has with this card, well it will make things a little easier for you because you can pay through the card created initially for said platform, but now anyone can access it for free. .