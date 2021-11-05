Noelia walked in a bodysuit from the street, like a bunny | Instagram

There is no doubt that Noelia will always find a way to surprise us again and again, each of her videos is unique and they always tend to have a flirtatious touch, like the one he shared recently where he was seen in a black bodysuit walking down the street.

On several occasions we have seen the favorite star of millions of Internet users, share content that borders on the risque thing, never risks too much, knows the limits that Instagram allows, so it launched its own platforms where only content is shared spicy.

We are talking about Cherryland VIP, surely in that account you can find a video perhaps similar to the one he shared on Instagram, however this could not have anything innocent.

Noelia She is a flirtatious woman by nature, this is something that cannot be avoided, we could even say that she accepts it and takes advantage of it, thus allowing her fans who adore her and getting more subscribers for her accounts.

Noelia walked in a bodysuit from the street, like a bunny | Instagram noeliaofficial

Constantly in her publications, her followers are always fascinated with the content she gets to share, like this one where she was celebrating Halloween, dressed as a flirty bunny.

Perhaps you will identify the costume right away, because it was apparently a bunny from the famous Play Boy magazine which dates back to 1953, on some occasion this beauty had the opportunity to pose for said magazine as well as other important personalities of the medium .

That is how last night ended, I quickly shot to my truck, (avoiding the rain) but above all it was a fun night. How good it felt to go out and have fun without the pressure of anything that has to be Business, “wrote Noelia.

In her video she appears walking down the street, but she did not do it like any other person, she walked and danced a little, immediately you could see the joy and joy she felt at being able to go out to enjoy a night, without any pressure as perhaps she usually does. do it.

Right next to the interpreter of “Yo No Failé”, there were also other people walking, some of them were disguised and others were not, his video was published on November 1 on Instagram, so far it has 303 thousand 242 red hearts.