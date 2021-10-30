Noelia with a double view of her charms in front of the mirror | Instagram

One of the famous singers who has conquered her fans not only with her music but also with her beauty and nobility is undoubtedly Noelia, who recently found a new way to pamper her millions of fans.

Noelia decided to pose in front of the mirror wearing her exquisite figure, thanks to this we can see the interpreter of “Candela” in a way, corroborating that Noelia is candela as she says in her song.

16 hours ago he shared this image with his fans, in one of his most recent posts on Instagram, as he usually does since he is always quite active in the application.

There is no doubt that the coquette singer and businesswoman always has a little time to dedicate to her fans, sharing daring content that immediately steals the spotlight, in addition to attending to her many occupations as a businesswoman.

The outfit that the singer is wearing is completely black, it seems to be a jumpsuit, which thanks to the design allows us to see its black interiors, at the bottom we see that it has some stones with embedded glitter and above only a simple design with long sleeves.

In the event that you liked this design, you can surely find it in its online store, in its description it wrote “Noelicious Night”, surely this is the name of the line that it launched and of which it has been for a couple of weeks. promoting.

When standing in front of the mirror posing with one of his hands at his waist and the other on his head, Noelia it would manage to elicit more than several sighs, especially since it can be seen from various angles completely, thanks to the position in which it is posing.

What most attracts the attention of the owner of companies such as Noelia’s Cabaret, Noelia’s Grill House, Celebriffy and Cherryland VIP, is the stage where she is, except for her is completely pink, probably due to an edition that was made with the image.

Simply beautiful, cute greetings “,” How beautiful you are, doll “,” My beautiful little flower, beautiful night “, comments from her fans.

The singer already has almost 10 thousand red hearts in her publication in addition to hundreds of comments where by the way the emojis are the ones that abound, hearts, flowers, llamas and others, everything to express with images to save words.

Noelia is and will continue to be the dream of millions, although now with her new platforms she could make that dream easier for several people while they watch her spicy content on Cherryland VIP.