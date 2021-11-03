Noelia dresses in white and wears charms with a little cold | Instagram

One of the most flirtatious singers and who undoubtedly continues to make her fans fall in love with is the beautiful Noelia, who is also a prominent businesswoman, recently shared a video where she’s wearing a black jumpsuit she was a little cold!

Although Noelia has many occupations during the day, always looking for time to delight the pupil of his fans, as happened with these images that we have never seen before.

On a few occasions, the also model and actress, has shared on more than one occasion some videos and photos that at the time became extremely popular, it is a very good technique to once again delight her followers with this type of content.

This one in particular, like most so far, he shared it on Instagram, posing from the balcony of his apartment in Miami, United States, which is believed to be the place where this Puerto Rican beauty currently resides.

8 hours ago he published it on his official account, with a nice phrase that for sure and as usual, turned this day into a very special one for everyone who made an appointment to see it.

Nice Tuesday for everyone, with a little fresh air you can feel winter on the way, “wrote Noelia.

In the publication the beautiful singer She is wearing white garments, it seems to be a white jumpsuit, although it could also be a bodysuit with a pair of her brand socks Noelicious which, like other of its companies, have become a success.

Once he lowers the camera he shows off his later charms, but everything changes and begins to race the hearts of his fans once he slowly raises the camera as it perches near his upper charms, showing that he was a bit cold.

The reaction that our body makes when we are cold is that our skin bristles and some other parts tend to be even more noticeable as is the case with its charms, it was also noticeable that she was not wearing anything under the body.

You are so beautiful and you sing very beautiful Noelia, greetings, “wrote a fan.

Noelia She is showing a bit of the beautiful landscape that she sees every morning when she wakes up, and also shows us part of her cute figure, which recently looked more than ever in some videos enjoying Halloween dressed as a flirty bunny.