Noelia starts the week flirty and fresh with this outfit | Instagram

Something that has always characterized the famous singer and businesswoman is her way of spoiling her followers, without a doubt there is no one like Noelia, at the time of showing her charms with her flirty outfits, like this one with which she started her week.

It seems that a nice custom is being made for the interpreter of “Yo No Failé”, the fact of recording her beautiful curves while she is on her white sheets, always causing her to look flirty and fresh.

Noelia was showing off the upper part of her charms while wearing a white top with wide straps and a round neck that allowed this beautiful part of her body to be appreciated to perfection.

It may interest you: Noelia poses with the most daring look with leggings and boots

Underneath she was wearing her well-known leggings from her own brand Noelicious, which, as already mentioned with previous notes, you can identify them because they have embroidered lips on the back at the height of the hips.

Noelia starts the week flirty and fresh with this outfit | Instagram noeliaofficial

There is no better model that promotes her own garments like this beauty does, who stands out every time she appears with new content on her social networks, especially on her exclusive platforms.

Good morning … Good Morging, Have a spectacular start to the week, “commented Noelia.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Thanks to her white leggings like the top, it was possible to distinguish a little from her beautiful skin, because this garment was a bit transparent, it was prudent not to show something too much, thanks to this you could appreciate a little more of the tattoo this blonde beauty has.

As for its top, if you pay a little attention you will notice that it is the only thing it is wearing, its fans are not delighted with its content for nothing, it teaches us nothing improper, but it will give you some flirty samples of what you could enjoy in Cherryland VIP.

Part of the words that Noelia wrote in her description of insurance made the day for her fans, by the way this publication was shared 12 hours ago from very early, already having almost 40 thousand reproductions and hundreds of comments.

Remember that you can buy airtime for any phone number … Be it a number in Mexico or any other in the world, “wrote Noelia.

The singer and successful businesswoman was promoting VoixStar Telecom, another of the many companies owned by this famous industry celebrity.