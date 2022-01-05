Noelia shows off her legs in video showing off her interiors | Instagram

With new content, the most flirtatious was that Noelia, the well-known singer and important businesswoman, decided to start this 2022, as it happened with a video recent in which boasted its interiors and especially his shapely legs.

The famous interpreter of “You” decided to start the year with the most flirtatious publications, far surpassing some that she had shared in past years, there is no doubt that this 2022 will be the most exciting and flirtatious.

Every time this beauty is exceeded in terms of its content, although this time it was not promoting its spicy content platform, surely you know that Noelia has interesting and revealing images on its digital platform.

This video is part of a collection that the influential businesswoman had, she herself mentioned that she had already shared a similar video, only that without a doubt this is even more flirtatious than the first which she also shared on her official Instagram.

In addition to being an excellent singer and businesswoman, Noelia has become a very flirtatious model | Instagram noeliaofficial

20 hours ago he began to conquer the hearts of his followers with this video, which by the way already has more than 180 thousand reproductions, which continue to increase.

This was from the other day that I never uploaded it … I made a resemblance. Here I give you this other, Noelicious time “, commented Noelia.

The publication of the singer is about to reach 600 comments, several of them as always praise her beauty and always ask her for a little more, content that you can undoubtedly find on her spicy content platform Cherryland VIP.

Noelia He was posing from the white sheets of his bed, in the background you can see some pillows that look very comfortable.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE COQUETO VIDEO.

This beauty moved the camera a little while filming herself, from her shapely legs she went up a little, reaching her hips and her posterior charms, later the camera raises more and what her followers see are her posterior charms with a flirtatious animal interior print.

More beautiful impossible my love “,” You are beautiful precious mommy “,” Beautiful as always divine mommy “, commented her fans.

After recording herself lying down, she kneels to record herself again, turning the camera up and down, despite the fact that this time the only noise heard is the sheets when she moves a little, her followers were probably on the lookout to see her listening. her melodious voice.