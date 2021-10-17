Noelia wears short cachetero with which she steals some sighs | Instagram

Many people when hearing the name of Noelia immediately associate her with two things, her songs and greatest hits and her exquisite figure, which she recently boasted in a video where she poses with a flirty and revealing outfit.

Noelia He shared these images through his well-known Instagram account where he already has more than one and a half million followers, a number that continues to increase.

The successful singer is wearing a long-sleeved shirt with a print of geometric figures in brown, this striking garment allows the passage of light that is translucent, so we can perfectly see her interiors and thus her charms.

In addition to this long-sleeved blouse, she also wears leather shorts that reach just where her legs end, allowing her back charms to show off a bit, especially when she lowers the camera a bit to show this part.

Noelia wears short cachetero with which she steals some sighs | Instagram noeliaofficial

As it was expected Noelia Performer of hits like “Tú”, “Yo no Failé” and “Candela” was also wearing a pair of stockings with which she finished assembling her flirty outfit.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

This time the owner of the popular platforms Cherryland VIP and Celebrityiffy It was at Mastro’s Ocean Club, as indicated in its publication.

Joy to the wordl !!!! Joy to everyone here sharing with you a little spark of my beautiful afternoon, wishing you all to enjoy this beautiful sunset with joy “, commented Noelia.

As mentioned in her description, the beautiful businesswoman was enjoying a beautiful sunset, throughout the video we see her walking a little in and out of the restaurant enjoying the view of the sea next to the sun setting a bit.

Two days ago he made this video public on his official Instagram, where he usually gives his fans photos and videos with which he tends to cause thousands of sighs and perhaps something else.

At the moment it has 63,468 views, maybe some fans wanted to see the place where it was very well, since we usually see it in their apartment and seeing it in another place is striking, so we know a little more about their tastes.

As for the comments, we find hundreds of them where they tell her that she is the queen and her most endearing fantasy, without a doubt Noelia causes many things to men who are not afraid to let her know.