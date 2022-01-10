Noelia’s office denies statements by Sabrina Sabrok | Instagram

A few moments ago, Noelia shared a photo with release who made his office public, where he denied all kinds of collaboration with Sabrina sabrok, whom you will surely know for their participation in the La Hora Pico program.

Recently Sabrina Sabrok, the famous Argentine starlet, shared in an interview her desire to collaborate with Noelia making a video of spicy content together, in which she affirmed that she had had contact with the singer and businesswoman.

Through this interview, the flirtatious and daring Argentine stated that she had long had contact with the interpreter of “Yo No Failé” through social networks, and that she was inviting her through TV Notes where she invited her to collaborate. together.

It may interest you: Noelia shares news to fans wearing a cute purple bodysuit

If you are a fan of Noelia you will know that few times and it could even be said that on no occasion has she collaborated with another artist, she usually works independently and in the most attentive way her office invited the beautiful Argentine not to do this type of statements.

Noelia’s office launches a statement warning Sabrina Sabrok not to use the artist’s name | Instagram noeliaofficial

By this means, the management office of the singer and businesswoman Noelia categorically denies the statements issued by Sabrina Sabrok, interfering with fictitious plans for our International Star, “the statement begins.

In the most respectful way, those in charge of the image of the singer and businesswoman invited Sabrok not to make any allusion to the name of Noelia, since there is no plan to accept any kind of invitation that you can make to the famous singer.

In the statement it was also shared that the owner of Cherryland VIP will not share any statement on the matter and will not give interviews on the subject, for this is precisely what the directors of her office in Mexico and manager are in charge of.

Finally, this person is required not to make any reference to Noelia in the media, since he would be incurring the risk of receiving legal action for the improper use of his image and name without his consent, “they added in the release.

Just a few minutes ago this statement was made public, and failing that Noelia shared on her official Instagram, apparently this will be the only move she makes in this regard, everything is being handled by her Management Office and her Legal Team.

It was a couple of days ago that Argentina appeared in the digital media with this news, perhaps she does not know that Noelia launched a spicy content platform Cheryland VIP and that therefore she has no need to return to the British platform as she supposedly proposes to to collaborate.