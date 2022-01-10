Noelia shares news to fans wearing cute purple bodysuit | Instagram

Singer Noelia shared a flirtatious video where I was wearing an eye-catcher purple bodysuit, while giving a news to his fans about his upcoming concerts and what awaits them.

For this beautiful and famous businesswoman showing off her charms is no problem, she does this constantly and the most incredible thing is that Noelia not only does he do it on his social networks, but also at concerts and public events.

In this publication, he shared part of a video of one of his spectacular presentations, which, as indicated in his description, will have to wait a while longer for the interpreter of “Candela” to give a concert or participate in an event.

As you will remember, he was announcing his participation for the New Year’s celebration at Bayfront Park in Miami, however due to recent infections from the new variant of the omicron pandemic, he decided to cancel his collaboration in said event.

Noelia has prepared an impressive show that will have to wait a little longer | Instagram noeliaofficial

Noelia always tries not only to pamper her fans, but also to take care of them as has happened lately and not only by stopping giving concerts, she has also done it with PROTECOM, the company with which she has been supporting and launching acrylic protectors to avoid having direct contact .

The circumstances do not allow me to make plans for any presentation or concert, obviously I had plans for 2022, but I think it is not prudent, “said Noelia.

For this beauty, conducting concerts or massive events is a great recklessness and within its scope, it will avoid performing them or, failing that, participating in them, in order to prevent more people from getting infected, despite the fact that many of them already have the doses. of vaccines and booster.

In her video she appears wearing an extremely flirty look, there is no doubt that her style is unmistakable, she wears a purple bodysuit with silver details, as well as a pair of high boots also of the same color so it matches her outfit.

I will wait 3 more months to be able to know what situation we are in to be able to make decisions about a concert. What else would I like … I hate canceling events, but health first, “concluded Noelia.

You probably also remember that Noelia She had planned to make a world tour of the United States, Mexico and Europe to celebrate her 20 years as a musical artist, however due to the pandemic she had to cancel the entire event, leaving her fans sad that they could not see her in action on stage.