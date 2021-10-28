Noelia would surpass Youtube and OF with her 2 new platforms | Instagram

Surprisingly, the growth that the new Noelia platforms have had, we are talking about Celebrityiffy and Cherryland VIP, which could even exceed Youtube I f.

After millions of people were unemployed during this pandemic, Noelia He did everything possible to help those who needed it most, which is why he decided to launch two projects with which he had been working for more than a year.

The famous singer gave the opportunity to millions of people, so that they have the opportunity to earn money! Through its platforms.

As technology advances, new generations adapt better and better, today everything related to the digital age is somewhat easier to use, especially when making money, which thanks to various platforms is increasingly practical.

Surely on more than one occasion you will have come across the benefits of some platforms that monetize, one of the best known is YouTube, as a great example you will find that famous youtubers have the opportunity to monetize their content obtaining large profits.

However, the big difference with the platform Noelia called Celebriffy, is that it could soon surpass YouTube, because you can do the same as on the first platform and obtain greater profits as a content creator.

In the case of OF, the famous British platform, it also has a powerful opponent and it is also Noelia, we are talking about Cherryland VIP where, as with Celebriffy, the earnings are higher, only this is specific for spicy content.

Technology experts have mentioned that these Noelia projects that are fully developed and are already in operation, within a few years could supply all digital platforms.

We can find practically all of them in one, that is why the singer and businesswoman always affirms in her videos that Celebriffy is “the new platform for the social network”, it surely will be, thanks to the rapid growth it has had.

The numbers of the subscribers of both platforms surprise with each week, so far Cherryland VIP would be about to reach 800 thousand subscribers today, as for Celebriffy it has surely exceeded 600 thousand respectively.

Two excellent options offered by this flirty celebrity personality and entrepreneurial woman, surely you have no idea at the moment about what type of content to publish.

If you are a professional or have any talent you can take advantage of it and share your knowledge with others, from the first publication you share in either of the two you could be earning money. Are you interested?