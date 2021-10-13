Tenoch Huerta once again touches sensitive fibers in history with a new Twitter thread in which he shows his position against the celebration of October 12, the date on which the discovery of America is commemorated. The Mexican actor shares some thorny thoughts about Spain and ignites the spirits of social networks, managing to divide opinions between those who celebrate today and those who talk about the exploitation of Latin America 500 years ago.

Famous for his performances in series and films such as Narcos: México, Semana Santa – 100%, Son of Monarchs – 90%, Black Fire – 40% or Blue demon, vegetable plot He is one of the most prominent Mexican actors in recent years. He was awarded the Ariel Award in 2012 for Days of Grace and has more than fifty films on his resume. Over time he has managed to find a place in high-caliber projects, but he has also become one of the main critics of racism in Mexico, gaining equal parts support and disdain from the public.

For a long time, October 12 has functioned as a day to celebrate the discovery of America half a millennium ago; in Spain it is known as Hispanic Day and is widely celebrated in many parts of the country, driven with special energy by Vox, the far-right party led by Pedro Abascal that on many occasions he has been involved in the controversy for his ideas. The famous Columbus Day is a constant source of controversy, but Tenoch Huerta has a very firm stance on the conquest:

the wealth of these lands and the imagination and sensitivity did not give them more than to loot, rape, destroy, burn, steal and enslave.

They invented racism to justify mass genocides and kidnappings.

They were enriched like never in their entire history … – Tenoch Huerta Mejía (@TenochHuerta) October 12, 2021

We are not abandoned children looking for a father as the Creole writer suggested in his labyrinth. He and his are the uprooted ones; we are just forgetful.

But other sisters and brothers resisted and here they continue, living not only existing … – Tenoch Huerta Mejía (@TenochHuerta) October 12, 2021

October 12 # NoHayNadaQueCelebrar – Tenoch Huerta Mejía (@TenochHuerta) October 12, 2021

“A small, impoverished, backward and wild region of the world” calls Tenoch Huerta to the Spain of 500 years ago, pointing to it as the cause of the looting, destruction and enslavement of Latin America, the “inventors of racism” in this part of the world. On the other side of the coin, for example, we have the declarations of Macarena Olona, VOX deputy in the Spanish congress, who assured today in a Sevillian meeting that “Spain has much to celebrate and nothing to regret, much less apologize”; maintains that Hispanic Day is “the greatest work of universal twinning that put an end to the genocide between indigenous peoples and brought the miscegenation of Spain and America.”

Opinions in the thread Tenoch Huerta they are widely divided. While some agree that this piece of history should not be celebrated; Others point to the actor as “resentful” or “unable to overcome the past”; a smaller handful mention that October 12 should not be a cause for celebration but not for condemnation, but rather be seen as a long episode that ultimately forms part of the historical evolution. The debate on the Spanish black legend seems to have no end.

For its part, Tenoch Huerta it has a lot to do in the present. Months ago his role as Namor was confirmed in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a well-known character from the Marvel comics and who will be given an interesting twist. It is worth wondering who will take the starring role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although the Marvel Studios offices already know it, there is no confirmation whatsoever for the public on social networks; Rumors suggest that Letitia Wright will be the next, although we cannot say that she is at her best right now.

According to the official information, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It opens in theaters on July 8, 2022. It is currently in the middle of its filming.

