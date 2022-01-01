In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Honor continues to expand its product catalog, now with new wireless headsets that also come at a very attractive price.

If there is a sector that is currently competitive, it is undoubtedly that of wireless headphones, especially that of the True Wireless type models. There are dozens of models that go on sale every month, although obviously not all offer the same.

Just a few days ago the Honor Earbuds 2 Lite, a new TWS headphones that also have active noise cancellation and some top-notch features, and that cost only 59 euros, at least for now.

This price comes from an offer from Amazon, which at launch has lowered them in white and also in black, leaving them with a price that few rivals can match.

These True Wireless headphones with up to 32 hours of battery life have active noise cancellation and a much more competitive price than other quite similar models.

There are not many wireless headphones of this type that have such a low price, and that the ANC is getting cheaper and cheaper, although usually the headphones that have it go above 100 euros.

Beyond completely isolating you from external noise, these Honor headphones also have a more than outstanding battery life, of up to 32 hours adding the charges that can be given in its case.

In theory, according to the manufacturer, with just 10 minutes of charging you will have four hours of music playback, quite an impressive figure.

Wireless Bluetooth wireless headphones are all the rage, and this is all you have to consider before buying a True Wireless headphones.

It fully complies with everything you need to know about True Wireless headphones, and that is also the design is quite ergonomic, with different pads that you can change to improve the fit and grip.

It is evident that there are other much cheaper headphones, of 20 euros or less, although the difference in quality is notable in all aspects.

One detail to keep in mind about this Amazon offer on the Honor Earbuds 2 Lite is that shipping is free Whether or not you have an Amazon Prime account, although as almost always, delivery is much faster for users of this service.

