There was a time when televisions were known as the “silly box”, where communication was only one way and the user did not have too many options to consume entertainment content.

In this context, Android-based TV Boxes became popular, devices that opened the entire universe of applications, games and streaming platforms for those televisions with some years behind them that they do not have access to applications like Netflix, Prime video or something as simple as YouTube.

Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is based on Android 10 and offers a second life to televisions that many would consider obsolete, but that for the 79.90 euros that this device costs can recover Android TV functions of the latest models on the market. We analyze the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 and give you our opinion.

Nokia Streaming Box 8000Dimensions and weight112 x 112 x 24 mm | 170 gramsAmlogic S905X3 Quad-Core Cortex-A55 Processor | ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU Memory and Storage2 GB LPDDR3 | 8 GB eMMC Operating system Android TV (Android 10) Voice and multimedia control Google Assistant | Chromecast built-in .HDMI connections | USB A 3.0 | optical audio | 3.5mm jack | USB-C | Ethernet LAN | WiFi 5 (802.11 a / n / ac) dual band | Bluetooth 4.2 Price 79.90 euros

Summary of the analysis of the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 by sections:

Compact and discreet size with a backlit remote control

Nokia may not be living through the monopoly and glory days of the late 1990s and early 2000s, but the Finns are maintaining their presence in the major tech domains.

Many may not know, but Nokia has been making televisions and other multimedia devices since the 1980s, and they still maintain part of that production with a very active catalog (first by ITT-Nokia and now alone).

The nokia Streming Box 8000 is a TV Box based on Android that remains within that line of multimedia products oriented to entertainment that comes to recover the Smart TV functions on those televisions that have become obsolete.

It is a small box with some dimensions of 112 x 112 x 24 mm and just 170 grams weight that connects to the TV using an HDMI cable. It has a gloss black finish and typical Scandinavian minimalism lines that make it go unnoticed next to any television.

At the bottom, we find a rubber circle that slightly raises the device, preventing it from damaging the furniture while preventing it from sliding and falling to the ground.

The only element that attracts attention is the front LED that indicates the status of the device discreetly and without disturbing when in operation.

The absence of an active cooling system or other striking elements in the design make it function extremely discreet and silent it does not interfere with the viewing experience.

All available connectors are concentrated at the rear. Here we find a HDMI 2.0 port, optical audio output, 3.5 mm jack for headphones and audio and a USB C port that has allowed us to charge other devices, but not transmit data. On one of the sides, there is a USB A 3.0 to which to connect external drives to play content.

Connectivity is completed by incorporating a port Ethernet LAN limited to the 10/100 standard, but that relies on connectivity WiFi 5 (802.11 a / n / ac) dual band and support for Bluetooth 4.2.

Although these features are more than enough to obtain a good experience of daily use, it seems to us that, in 2022, Gigabit LAN connectivity, support for WiFi 6 networks and having a Bluetooth 5.0 standard should be basic characteristics for any device for it. home.

The Nokia Streaming Box 8000 includes its own remote control synchronized by Bluetooth It has everything you need to provide a good user experience, showing a bar-like design similar to that of many televisions.

The upper third we find the number buttons, followed by the playback, channel and volume controls. The central part is completed with a navigation cross that facilitates the task when moving through the menus and the google tv interface, including a shortcut button that invokes the Google assistant and lets you send voice commands while holding down.

At the bottom, the four direct access buttons to the Netflix, Prime Video YouTube and Google Play content platforms stand out.

The touch of the buttons is somewhat plastic, but it makes up for it with a backlight system that allows it to be used in complete darkness. Good point for Nokia for thinking about users.

Android 10 without limitations, but is overshadowed by a somewhat slow memory

Nokia Streaming Box 8000 uses Android 10 as an operating system betting on its latest version of a unified interface that shows the most outstanding content of each platform on a single screen divided into three tabs.

This interface makes access to the content of installed apps much more direct, something to which Google’s voice assistant also contributes.

Have access to Google Play It is also an advantage over the enormous number of applications to which one has access, providing extensive support for today’s main entertainment platforms.

Actually, we have not missed any app. Netflix, Disney + and Prime Video are already installed as standard, but we have been able to add others such as Apple tv, HBO Max or those of TV platforms such as Movistar + or PlutoTV.

The Streaming Box 8000 is compatible with 4K and HDR10 + content that plays too many issues on Netflix, Disney + or Prime Video thanks to the processing provided by the Amlogic S905X3 chip quad-core driven by a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU with which you move with ease through the interface menus.

However, we have noticed that it is somewhat lazy when installing applications or takes its time when starting them. If we look for a culprit, the main suspect is the 2 GB RAM memory and the 8 GB of internal storage with eMMC technology.

In this case, Nokia should have gone for more nimble memory technology that will accompany the good performance that your processor delivers.

This would allow games like Asphalt 8 to move with a little more fluidity, although with this configuration we have been able to play it in a medium low configuration by connecting a game controller via Bluetooth.

Sharing content from mobile devices and streaming servers has not been a problem either since the Streaming Box 8000 is compatible with the most common video codecs and has DLNA support to play shared network files.

Have a USB Type-C, but this only charges the smartphone or tablet while content is being sent using the integrated Chromecast, not to directly access the files on the device, something that we would have found very useful. This function is reserved only for the USB 3.0 port on the side.

The small Nokia TV Box supports Dolby Atmos, but a compatible sound system will be required to take advantage of these features. If you already have it and it is of better quality, the Streming Box 8000 allows you to pass the audio through HDMI by letting the surround audio signal of Dolby Atmos pass already decoded by another device.

Interesting device to convert old TVs into Smart TV

After testing for a few months this little Nokia TV Box, we came to a clear conclusion: if you have a TV without a Smart TV platform or whose software no longer receives updates, this is a device that you should take into account.

I must admit that my personal experience with this type of device is limited to Xiaomi Mi Box S, a model that will serve many as a reference, and in my opinion this Nokia is move more smoothly and offer better Android experience than Xiaomi model.

It is true that it is not a perfect device. The accompanying processor and GPU have fallen short of expectations, but the low capacity and the type of memory used have been the aspects to improve for future versions.

The fluidity and general user experience of the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is similar to what we get when using the SmartTV platform on any current television and, in fact, it is identical to what we get in models with Android TV such as the latest televisions. from Sony.

4K media player with Android TV and access to thousands of applications on Google Play, Chromecast and built-in Google assistant.

For the 79.90 euros that this costs Nokia Streaming Box 8000 does not place it in the most competitive position, but it is presented as a good alternative to regain connectivity in Secondary TVs that run the risk of quickly becoming obsolete and without app support streaming content.

With a very simple connection and very clean software based on Android 10, Nokia’s proposal is positioned in a relevant place against rivals such as Xiaomi Mi Box S or the Amazon Fire TV when it comes to shooting with a good price.