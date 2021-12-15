

On Thursday, December 9, the law of municipal voting rights for non-citizens in New York City was approved.

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

The New York City Council approved this week, 33 to 14 with two abstentions, Bill Intro. 1867. It will allow about 800,000 non-citizens to vote in local elections: one in nine of New Yorkers.

The outgoing mayor, Bill de Blasio, although he expressed reservations about the legality of the project, has said that he will not veto it.

The new voters, up to 20% of the local electorate, will be able from mid-2023 to be decisive in the election for mayor, councilor, comptroller, public defender and neighborhood president.

The new provision excludes the undocumented. Voting for state and federal elections is also not included.

Only those with permanent residence may exercise suffrage. They must have a work permit and have lived in the city for 30 days. Finally, they will be able to vote but not be elected.

One study includes 63 countries where non-citizens have or recently had the right to vote. The practice fluctuates from country to country, and there is no uniform format.

But they have in common the exercise of common sense and tolerance.

Common sense, because it is logical to take into account the opinions of those who live in a jurisdiction, pay taxes, raise and educate their children, and work there. It is logical that the people affected by government policies have a voice in those policies.

And tolerance, because decision-making is better when more voices are heard.

But in the United States that right has gone from more to less. Before independence, the colonies had arrangements for the vote of foreigners – yes, as long as they were white and male. The law was preserved from the end of the Civil War until the 1920s. Then, it was decanted and dissolved. The immigration debate incited irrational hostilities, precursors of the current great political division in our country.

That is why the council’s decision is so important.

New York is not the first city to grant these rights in recent years – 14 communities preceded it – but it is the largest.

That this iconic city opens its doors to almost all of its inhabitants has the potential to inspire other municipalities to do the same.

If this were the case, the barrier of differentiation raised by xenophobia and racism would gradually fall, and the immigrants thus benefited will participate in public life, trust in American democracy, and conclude the process that makes them part of this nation.

The landmark decision provokes threats of legal challenges from Republicans – who have banned non-citizens from voting in states like Arizona, North Dakota, Florida, Colorado and Alabama. As so many times in recent years, the last word will be with the courts.