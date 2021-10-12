Norma Dumont faces Aspen Ladd next Saturday, in Saturday’s main event at UFC Las Vegas 40. But what promises to be the biggest fight of her career, it almost turned into a drama and the fighter told about it on the Mundo da Luta podcast.

‘The Immortal’ had to face former champion Holly Holm, in a featherweight clash, but the American left the fight last week which almost endangers the Brazilian’s stay in the United States, since she moved with her partner and they live on the edge because of how expensive Las Vegas is.

Dumont accused Holm of not having given a real justification for abandoning the fight. “I was a little upset with Holly because she left the fight, she said it was an injury, but she didn’t show an exam or say anything else. I don’t know what Holly’s financial situation is like, but mine is very bad. I fight to eat tomorrow. So, dropping a fight at the last minute really makes things very difficult. I don’t even know if I could stay here in the United States because I don’t have any more money. “he explained.

And he added in this regard: «Easy is never for the athlete, neither in Brazil nor here. In my country, my gym was closed for two years due to the pandemic, so I had no more income. Here in the US we managed to cope, we were making deliveries when we got here and working from Uber. Now, my husband managed to teach at an academy here, so he already made it a little easier. Still, it is very little. To say that the financial cost of living in America is cheap is a lie. Here you can earn money and keep the month tight, but teaching. In Brazil, this would be impossible today, because it is really difficult, even more so after the pandemic ».

Returning to criticize the North American, he expressed: “I really don’t know what happened to Holly, but the impression is that she left because she didn’t want to fight or wanted to do something else. She said it was a knee injury but she said she will fight until December, how will she fight if she has a knee injury? We were a bit upset about that. If this fight fails (against Ladd), it’s a matter of survival. I need the money, I need to work. I’m crazy about it! “.

On the combat, Dumont closed: “I think that inside the Octagon maybe this game change doesn’t bother me so much, because Aspen falls into the game where I already fought with two fighters. So it is not a problem. My takedown defense is pretty good so it doesn’t bother me. I even think that inside the cage it will be a much more fun fight than against Holly, because Aspen is much more open, he comes to the frank fight.

UFC Ladd v Dumont

October 16, 2021, Las Vegas

MAIN CARD (20:00 GMT):

Featherweight: Aspen Ladd v Norma Dumont

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski v Carlos Boi

Lightweight: Jim Miller x Erick González

Flyweight: Manon Fiorot x Mayra Sheetara

Middleweight: Julian Marquez x Jordan Wright

PRELIMNARY CARD (5pm GMT):

Middleweight: Andrew Sanchez x Bruno Blindado

Middleweight: Danny Roberts x Ramazan Emeev

Flyweight: Sijara Eubanks x Luana Dread

Featherweight: Nate Landwehr x Ludovit Klein

Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel x Brandon Davis

Strawweight: Istela Nunes x Ariane Sorriso

