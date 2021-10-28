Exatlon United States / Instagram Are Norma Palafox and Jeyvier in love with Ana Parra?

Despite the rivalry that the athletes of the fifth season of EXATLON United States had in the show at the sporting level, among several of them very strong bonds of affection and respect were created, developing friendships that last outside the field of competition.

This time Jeyvier Cintrón and Norma Palafox let him see it, who reacted with great love to a publication by their reality show partner, Ana Parra, where the Colombian wears boxing gloves and is ready to fight.

“Let’s Goo! 💪🏻 #workouttime #fitnessmotivation ”, was the comment with which the civil engineer accompanied her publication, to which the boxer and the soccer player responded with hearts of lovers and much admiration for their friend.

“🙌🏻👀🤩❤️✨” was the emoji shared by the Puerto Rican for the Colombian, while Palafox responded only with love emojis with “😍😍😍”.

And it seems that Ana Parra’s followers shared Jeyvier and Palafox’s feeling of falling in love with Ana, as most responded to the publication with hearts and “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”.

Much was rumor about alleged friction between the Colombian and the Mexican during their time in the competition, since they were the strongest participants, but both denied that they got along, and on the contrary they claimed to have a beautiful friendship.

Despite the fact that Palafox is younger than Ana Parra, the star of the Blue team manifested in a “live” after his injury in the EXATLON semifinal, that he not only has beautiful feelings towards the soccer player, but also said that in more on one occasion the Mexican was the one who motivated her not to faint and she showed a lot of maturity.

“Palafox to have been my rival, my opponent, she lifted me many times. When I was very down, when I wanted to throw in the towel and said: ‘I’m going to give up’, she approached me and said: ‘no, come on, come on ahead, go on, “said the Colombian, with evident gratitude towards his rival.

Ana Parra mentioned that she was even seen with Palafox, like most viewers, fighting for the champion trophy of the Telemundo show.

“She told me: ‘You are very good. You deserve to be in the finals. ‘ And it helped me a lot. Those are the relationships that grow in Exatlon ”, said the former athlete.

Currently Ana Parra is dedicated to promoting her line of swimwear.

