Exatlon USA / Instagram Norma Palafox had a birthday very few congratulated her

One of the greatest benefits of winning a competition like Exatlon United States, is not only that the winning athlete is awarded a coveted trophy and an attractive cash prize, this is not to mention the memorable experience of being part of the so-called “Competition more fierce planet ”where each warrior tests himself under truly extreme conditions.

Of course, something truly significant is also that the warriors participating in this competition, little by little, find their voice, the one that leads them to talk about uncomfortable issues, and sometimes to establish forceful complaints, and that is the case of Norma Palafox.

One of the most well-known and beloved faces of Exatlon United States is Norma Palafox. The Mexican soccer player participated in two editions of Exatlon, winning the fifth season trophy and making history as the first champion of sports reality, together with Jeyvier Cintrón, in the fifth season.

In her first participation, Norma lived a moment of indescribable pain when, while in the competition, she learned of the death of her mother, so she had to leave the arenas for a few days, to eventually return and position herself among the finalists.

But it was in the fifth season, when Norma returned for a rematch and to fulfill the promise she made to her mother, that her dream came true and she became the winner of Exatlon United States, receiving all the fame and exposure that that entails. .

Return to the beautiful game, with an important complaint included

Once out of the fierce sands of Exatlon United States, Norma Palafox returned to her first love, soccer, taking up the fields with Chivas, but not before raising her voice and criticizing the verbal harassment she suffered every time she entered the courts. “I’m fed up and hurt,” said Norma.

“It’s uncomfortable to get to a point where you can’t even fit a shin guard because they make other kinds of gestures,” Palafox said in an interview compiled by Olé.

“I know what I’m up to. I’m going to be clear about it, it’s my physique, it’s my body, I’m not going to change it, I’m not going to do anything, I’m not going to wear super-large shorts, I don’t feel comfortable. I do it because I feel comfortable, not because of other kinds of things, ”she said.

But it is that the harassment is not only limited to the shouts where the norm team is presented. Also in social networks, where Norma cannot go out on the field because hundreds of photos already invade profiles where her physical attributes stand out.

#NormaPalafox #chivas #chivasfemenil

Norma Palafox is going chivas 🙁

To follow personal projects

Hopefully it goes well 😌 pic.twitter.com/ENDLIQ5HbN – kDanky1 (@ kDanky1) December 17, 2020

“We are not an object, we are not just a body, we also have feelings, we also think and we are also human beings. I only ask you with all my heart that you respect ”, said Norma, making a sincere call to respect the soccer players while they are in full swing of their duties.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories