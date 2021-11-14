

A North Carolina judge reopened Dontae Sharpe’s trial and found that he was innocent of killing a man in 1995.

Photo: Thomas Coex / . / .

An African American man from North Carolina received a pardon after spending 24 years in jail unfairly after a witness gave a key statement that led to his conviction being overturned.

Dontae Sharpe, who was 19 at the time of his sentencing, received life in prison in 1995 for the murder of a man identified as George Radcliffe for a drug deal, Fox News reported.

His conviction was due to the testimony of Charlene Johnson, a teenager who was then 15 years old, who claimed to have seen Sharpe kill his victim, saying he saw him and another man put Radcliffe in a truck and then crash him into a vacant lot and get rid of the keys, The New York Times reported.

But Johnson retracted her testimony a few weeks later, stating that she was not present during the shooting and that she made up claims based on what investigators said.

Sharpe, who was convicted of first degree murder, requested a retrial without success until the key statement came thanks to a former state medical examiner, who He said the theory of the shooting handled by the authorities was neither medically nor scientifically possible.

This prompted a judge to reopen the case and, upon presentation of new evidence, Sharpe’s innocence was determined.

“I’m still in a kind of haze”said Sharpe, who is now 46 years old. “When you are dealing with us human beings, it can be any way. I did not know what to expect. I was believing in forgiveness ”.

Dontae Sharpe was able to get out of jail in 2019, but it wasn’t until this Saturday that he received a full pardon from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. You can request compensation of up to $ 750,000.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAAP) was in the fight for Sharpe’s release, organizing vigils outside the governor’s residence for weeks; Now the clemency will allow Sharpe to start from scratch.

“I have carefully reviewed the case of Montoyae Dontae Sharpe and am granting him a pardon of innocenceCooper stated in a statement. “Mr. Sharpe and others who have been wrongly convicted deserve full and public recognition of this injustice.”