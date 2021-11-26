

The 19-year-old substitute teacher sent sexually explicit material to high school students.

Photo: Alexander Koerner / .

A North Carolina substitute teacher was arrested for sending sexually explicit photos and videos to high school students.

Emily Durden, 19, was charged with two counts of “indecent liberties” with a student, three counts of displaying material harmful to a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the sheriff’s department. of Cleveland County.

According to reports, Durden was paid $ 80 per day to work as a substitute teacher from November 8-17 at Crest Middle School in Shelby, North Carolina.

The parent of a school student told a school resource officer that Durden sent inappropriate text messages and videos to a child.

Emily Durden admitted to sending sexually explicit messages. (Photo: Cleveland County Sheriff)

The sheriff’s office investigation followed the alert and found that Durden had conversations with several 13- and 14-year-old boys, in which he shared sexually explicit material..

Later, Durden admitted to sending sexually explicit messages to students.

Durden was booked into a Cleveland County jail, held overnight on $ 50,000 bond, and released the next day.

As part of their bond, Durden has vowed not to go near a school and cannot have any contact with the victims.

A spokesperson for Cleveland County Schools said Emily Durden met the requirements to be a substitute teacher in the district as she is over 18 years old and graduated from high school.

A substitute teacher policy shows that preference is given to teachers who are licensed, but that “the school system will employ substitute teachers as deemed appropriate by the administration and in accordance with State Board policies.”

Also read:

· “Daddy shot mommy”: 3-year-old girl betrays her father in Texas

New Jersey man kills his daughter with a baseball bat, then kills himself

Former New Orleans stripper is accused of sexually abusing a boy and a dog