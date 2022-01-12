North Korea announced today that the projectile the regime tested is a hypersonic missile that it hit a target located “1,000 kilometers” away and that the test was chaired by the leader Kim Jong-un, who had not been present at a weapons test for almost two years.

“The objective of the test launch was the final verification of the general technical specifications of the hypersonic weapons system developed,” the country’s Central News Agency (KCNA) detailed this Wednesday.

Likewise, the Rondong newspaper reported that the missile’s hypersonic gliding warhead “traced” its trajectory after traveling 600 kilometers and “executed a sharp 240-kilometer turn maneuver” before “hitting the target in waters 1,000 kilometers” from the launch point. in the Sea of ​​Japan (called the East Sea in the two Koreas).

.

The article adds that Kim Jong-un “observed the hypersonic missile test conducted at the National Academy of Defense Sciences,” marking the first time that the North Korean marshal has been present at a missile test since March 2020.

Photos published by Rodong show Kim following the development of the test from a control center arranged inside a large vehicle in the company of Jo yong-won, who together with the leader is one of the five members of the presidium of the Politburo of the Workers’ Parties.

The South Korean army described what was launched by North Korea as a ballistic missile that traveled about 700 kilometers and reached a maximum speed of around Mach 10 (10 times the speed of sound).

Kim Jong-un (AP)

Although he considered that this projectile showed improvements with respect to another similar that Pyongyang launched on January 5, Seoul considers the claims of the regime exaggerated and argues that it still lacks the technology (including the type of warhead that carries the missile) of what is properly considered a hypersonic missile.

In any case, the weapons that he has been testing North Korea since 2019 they have shown greater sophistication in circumventing radar systems and potentially pose a growing threat to missile shields.

This was the second North Korean weapons test in less than a week and it comes after Kim Jong-un again showed in a speech an apparent disinterest in trying to resume talks on denuclearization with the United States stagnant since 2019.

With information from ..

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE