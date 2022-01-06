North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday, according to the armies of South Korea and Japan, in the first launch of its kind in almost two months, which is also a sign that Pyongyang It is not interested in resuming denuclearization talks anytime soon, but prefers to focus on increasing its arsenal of weapons.

The launch came after the North Korean leader, Kim jong un, vowed to bolster its military capabilities – without revealing new policies toward the United States or South Korea – during a high-profile conference of the ruling party last week.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that its northern neighbor fired a suspected ballistic missile into its eastern waters on Wednesday morning and noted that the intelligence authorities of Seoul and Washington they were trying to analyze more information.

In an emergency videoconference, members of the South’s presidential national security team expressed their concern about the incident and they pointed out that resuming dialogue with the North is important to resolve tensions, according to the South Korean presidential palace.

Japan’s Defense Ministry also detected the North Korean launch and pointed out that the hermetic country would have fired a missile.

“We find it really regrettable that North Korea has continued to launch missiles since last year,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters, adding that no further details were available at the moment, such as where it landed and if caused damage.

Between September and November, North Korea It carried out a series of weapons tests in what experts described as an attempt to increase pressure on its rivals to accept it as a nuclear power in hopes of achieving relief from economic sanctions.

In the tests, among others, a ballistic missile launched from a submarine and another hypersonic in development. Since maneuvers with artillery fire in early November, Pyongyang had suspended its activity until Wednesday.

The government of U.S it has reiterated its willingness to resume nuclear negotiations “whenever and wherever” without any preconditions. So far, the North has rejected those proposals, pointing out that hostility from Washington has not changed.

The outgoing president of the South, Moon jae-in, said in his New Year’s speech on Tuesday that he will continue to seek ways to restore relations with the neighboring country and promote peace on the Korean Peninsula until the end of his term in May.

