12/19/2021 at 7:35 PM CET

The Norwegian women’s handball team expanded its legend and equaled Russia as the most successful team in the history of the World Cup after winning its fourth title of universal champion this Sunday by beating France 22-29 in a World Cup final. Spain in which the Nordics lost by up to six goals in the first half.

FRA

NOR

France

L. Glauser; Flippes (2), Foppa (3), Granier (2), Horacek (1), Lassource (2), Pineau (4) -starting seven- Darleux, Kanor, Nocandy (1), Minko (2), Sercien-Ugolin (2), Toublanc (1), Valentini, Zaadi (2).

Norway

K. Lunde; Aune (3), Dale (5), Mork (5), Kristiansen (2), Jacobsen (2), Reistad (6) -starting seven- Aardahl, Arntzen, Breistol, Herrem, Hogdahl, Ingstad, Oftedal (4), Solberg (2).

Partials every five minutes

2-2, 5-5, 9-7, 12-8, 15-10, 16-12 / 16-16, 19-19, 19-22, 20-24, 21-26, 22-29.

Referee

Viktoria Alpaidze and Tatyana Berezkina (Russia). They excluded Zaadi / Dale.

But even so the Norwegian team did not give up, led by a spectacular Silje Solberg, who added eleven stops in the second half, completely turned the scoreboard in about thirty seconds in which those of Thorir Hergeirsson they left the current Olympic champions in just six goals.

The # Spain2021 champions 🏆⭐👏 # sheloveshandball pic.twitter.com/tSmzdnz3Qh – International Handball Federation (@ihf_info) December 19, 2021

France ended up throwing in the towel at the speed of movement of the Scandinavian women, with Oftedal taking the chair in directing the game. Nora Mørk, Kristiansand Vipers player, was again decisive in offensive work.