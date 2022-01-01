01/01/2022 at 23:00 CET

After the debut against Chile with good feelings, it is Spain’s turn to endorse that first victory in the ATP Cup 2022 with another series against Norway of Casper ruud.

The ‘Armada’ achieved the first victory in Sydney with a hard-fought duel of Pablo Carreño about Alexander Tabilo by 6-4 and 7-6 (4). Behind the, Roberto Bautista He showed his best version to defeat Cristian Garín (6-0 and 6-4). “I have played a great game. The level has been very good. I liked the speed of my shots & rdquor ;, commented the Spaniard after the game. Pedro Martinez Y Alexander Davidovich they sealed the series with a 3-0 by beating the couple Neighborhoods Y Tab (7-6, 6-4 and 10-7).

The Scandinavian team arrives at the meeting this morning before the Spaniards in need after falling on the first day against Serbia. The Balkan team beat Norway by the minimum that started behind on the scoreboard with the victory of Filip Krajinovic about Viktor Durasovic by 6-2 and 7-5. Casper ruud equaled winning to Dusan Lajovic (6-3 and 7-5) but it was the Balkan doubles formed by Krajinovic Y Nikola Cacic the one who added the decisive point before Ruud Y Durasovic by 7-6 (3) and 6-3.

Spain and Norway will open the second day of group A in the Australian morning shift, early morning from Sunday to Monday in Spain. Again, it will be Pablo Carreño, as Spanish number two who will open the series with a duel against Durasovic, which occupies 345th position in the ATP ranking in an unprecedented clash between the two.

After that meeting, it will be the turn of Baptist, who shone in his return to the Spanish team, overwhelming the Chilean Cristian Garin. This time he will have a new litmus test before Ruud, which he has only faced once, with a victory for the Castellón.