Norwich City has been interested in hiring Frank Lampard as his new coach after the dismissal last weekend of Daniel farke. The German coach has only been able to add 5 points so far this year and the “Canaries” need to start getting good results to dream of staying in the first division

A disastrous start from Norwich

According to the English media, Norwich would have opened talks with Lampard to hire him as their new coach. Lampard’s task will be complicated, since the ‘Canaries’ are at the bottom of the table with a single victory in eleven games and reaching salvation seems very complicated after what was seen in this start of the season in which they have conceded win after win every time they have faced a big team, lost 5-0 to City, were beaten 3-0 twice against Liverpool and conceded a humiliating 7-0 against Chelsea.

Lampard looking for a second chance

Lampard has been out of work since he was fired from Chelsea last January, after a year and a half in office. Previously, the legendary midfielder led the Derby County, which he led until the final of the playoff promotion to the Premier League where they lost against Aston Villa.

Farke was fired last weekend after scoring the first win of the season against Brentford, which allows them to have five points, the same as the Newcastle united, who still does not know what it is to win this campaign.