A penalty transformed by Cristiano Ronaldo gave the victory in Carrow Road before the bottom, Norwich, Manchester United (0-1), which extended its good run since Ralf Rangnick came to the bench.

Norwich

Krul; Aarons, Hanley (Sorensen, 21 ‘), Kabak, Giannoulis; Rupp (Lees Melou, 76 ‘), Gilmour, McLean; Placheta (Cantwell, 70 ‘), Pukki, Sargent.

Manchester United

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof (Bailly, 74 ‘), Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Sancho (Greenwood, 67 ‘), Bruno Fernandes (Van de Beek, 88’), Rashford; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Goal

0-1 M. 75 Cristiano Ronaldo.

Referee

Darren England. TA: Lees Melou (90 ‘) / Dalot (77’).

Incidents

Day 16. Carrow Road. 27,000 viewers.

The new coach of the ‘red devils’ does not know defeat. He debuted in the Premier with a win against Crystal Palace and drew in the Champions League on Tuesday against the Swiss Young Boys in an irrelevant duel.

He added another three points in his visit to Norwich, last in the table, which he could not overcome more than a penalty. Despite their dominance, United failed to beat Tim Krul and was only thanks to a grab inside the area of ​​Maximilian James Aarons that the referee saw how the match unblocked.

It was a quarter of an hour from the end. He executed the shot from eleven meters Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the winning goal for his team. Later, in the final stretch, David De Gea avoided, with some worthwhile saves, the equalizer.

The third victory in a row in the Premier leaves United in fifth place tied on points with West Ham, which marks the Champions League zone and will visit Burnley.