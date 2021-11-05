Although the date in which thousands of celebrities dare to innovate with their best costumes has passed, the singer of American origin, Doja Cat, decided to join the Halloween trend somewhat delayed.

In recent days, the star has shown her versatility in this Halloween season, and showed that we all have “ a child inside ”, as she has reached the hearts of her more than 16 million followers.

Straight to the hearts of her fans, this year the star decided to make her own versions of those cartoon and movie characters from the 90s.

Halloween has a new queen and it is Doja Cat. Photo: IG / dojacat

And is that the 26-year-old singer has declared war on two of the greatest exponents of Halloween: Heidi Klum and Kylie Jenner, as both stars left much to be desired on this year’s holiday.

So it can be officially confirmed that Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, better known as Doja Cat, has been crowned as the winner in costumes of this year 2021.

Kida from ?? Atlantis ??

Before the holiday, the American star captured the entire world view by appearing as ?? Kida ?? the princess in the animated adaptation of Disney? Atlantis ??, a costume in which she wasted beauty and sensuality.

Without a doubt it was one of his best outfits. Photo: IG / dojacat

It was through her Instagram account where the singer shared a series of photographs that proved her incredible and sensual transformation, a publication that already has just over five million likes.

Her skin tone and the wig she decided to wear made her the human version of the princess from one of the most beloved Disney movies.

Sara Bellum from ?? The Powerful Girls ??

On the very day of Halloween, the American star surprised everyone with her new creation because she not only gave life but also a face to one of the most endearing characters of ?? The super powerful girls ??.

Right in the hearts of thousands of girls who have grown up with cartoons. Photo: IG / dojacat

It is about the famous and sexy secretary of the mayor, Miss ?? Sara Bellum ??, because throughout the famous children’s cartoon of 1998, the face of Miss ?? Bellum ?? was always kept hidden.

Immediately, the series of images exceeded four million likes because as an accessory, he had the mayor stuffed on his chest, since his costume had the traditional fitted red suit and long copper-colored hair.

Cynthia from the ?? Rugrats ??

And what better way to close Halloween than by recreating a doll that has marked the childhood of thousands of people throughout TV and is about nothing more and nothing less than the best friend of ?? Angelica ?? from the ?? Rugrats ??: ?? Cynthia ??.

Its versatility has left everyone with their mouths open. Photo: IG / dojacat

Doja Cat appeared on her Instagram account with the traditional doll hairstyle from the 90s cartoon, with her traditional blonde hair styled with five firm locks.

The look has reached the heart of his thousands of followers who applauded each of the transformations of this year 2021.

