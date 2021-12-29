We are a few days before the end of 2021, a year that has been quite complicated for everyone due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the arrival of the end of the year, in addition to taking stock of what has been done and what was pending, it is time to ask us what will 2022 bring us.

Therefore, today we present to you the predictions and prophecies of Nostradamus for next year.

Michel de Nôtre-Dame, better known as Nostradamus, was a French physician and fortune teller who gained popularity thanks to his book “Les Propheties” (“The Prophecies”), a collection of 942 quatrains presumably predicting future events.

Clarion

His predictions became very popular after predicting the death of the King of France, Henry II, during the marriage of his daughter Elizabeth to Prince Philip II of Spain in 1559. Since then, Nostradamus’ predictions have been heeded for more than five centuries.

His many other prophecies also include the Hiroshima bomb, the assassination of John F. Kennedy, as well as the September 11, 2001 attacks on the Twin Towers.

What awaits us according to Nostradamus for 2022?

For this 2022 that is about to begin, Nostradamus, made a series of predictions that, according to the interpreters of his book, seem to augur an apocalyptic year.

1. The death of a political leader: “The sudden death of the first character, he will be changed and they will put another in his kingdom,” says the quatrain. According to the experts of the Nostradamus prophecies, among them could be the Queen isabel II of England, the current President of the United States, Joe biden, or the leader of North Korea, Kim jong-un.

2. Dramatic effects of climate change: Likewise, he predicted both serious effects of climate change and harsh natural phenomena. Nostradamus envisioned a solar storm of unprecedented dimensions, the melting of the poles and the rise of the sea level: “Like the sun, the head will seal the shining sea, the live fish of the Black Sea will almost boil,” he wrote five centuries ago.

To this is added a strong economic crisis on a global scale that will see increasing hunger among the population and inflation.

3. End of the European Union

According to the experts of the prophecies of Nostradamus, the fall of the European Union is predicted: “Sacred temples of the Roman time, they will reject the foundations of their foundation”, reads the quatrain.

Some specialists have determined that after Brexit and the determination of the United Kingdom not to be part of this transnational economic congregation, it is likely that more countries will take the same course and decide to end that political community.

4. A great city will be besieged

In a new apocalyptic prophecy, Nostradamus seems to indicate that this year a metropolis will be invaded by the enemy. As candidates for the experts are London and paris, either due to a terrorist activity or because of the pandemic against the covid-19. “Around the Big City, there will be soldiers housed in fields and suburbs,” he wrote.

