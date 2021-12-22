If you thought that all USB-C connections were the same, you will be surprised when you discover the differences between them.

USB connections have been with us for years and have become a standard in any technology product. There is no computer, television or mobile that cannot use one of these cables, even with adapters.

Right now they exist two main types of USB ports, Type-C and Thunderbolt. They are very similar, being able to offer connections and high-speed data transmission, not to mention that they are almost identical in sight.

Ok, although they are very similar, there are differences and we can say that Thunderbolt 3 is superior.

We can start with its versatility. Thunderbolt 3 cables adapted over time and today can work on USB ports without problem. At first they used their own port but it was decided to change that system, being more universal now.

The data transmission speed on USB-C is 20 Gbps, which is pretty good, but Thunderbolt can double this speed, reaching 40 Gbps. They are perfect for those who work moving a lot of information from one device to another.

They are a great option for those looking for more speed, although they are not perfect. We advise that They will only be able to work at that rate if all connected devices have a Thunderbolt port.

USB is still the majority option

Although Thunderbolt can offer better data transmission, almost every device we have has a USB-C port. They also have their advantages, of course.

These ports can achieve 240W of power transmission to connected devices. This allows that multiple connections can be made from the same port and that everything goes well.

Thunderbolt cables can take advantage of this feature, but it will continue to lose speed if it is not connected to its own port.

The arrival of the MacBook has opened all the debates about USB. Is Type C Really Better? How is USB-C different from regular USB?

That the price of Thunderbolt 3 is slightly higher than USB-C also matters. Most people are not in the business of moving large amounts of data, so if they can save a few bucks, they do it.

In short, if you want a data transmission speed of 40 Gbps, you have to use Thunderbolt 3. The little extra expense will come in handy.