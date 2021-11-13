Cristiano Ronaldowho is proud to be The best player in the world and an icon of Portugal, he also has a beautiful family that grows with the passage of time.

Currently Portuguese He has four children, but they will soon add six, since last October 28 the footballer and his wife the model Georgina rodriguez, announced that they are expecting twins.

The beautiful family is made up of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Eva, Mateo Ronaldo and Alana Martina. Precisely today, this last little girl is celebrating her fourth birthday.

To celebrate, the radiant parents they have boasted in their social networks some of the best moments that have happened together. Through his Instagram account, the Portuguese published a photograph in which little Alana is seen enjoying a fun moment on a swing with her father.

“Congratulations, daddy’s princess! Have a happy day my love!” Wrote the star in the publication that so far has more than 9 million ‘likes’

For her part, the beautiful mother of the little girl, also used her nets to show the immense love she has for her daughter. With a message in Spanish, the one born in Buenos Aires published a series of images and a video that give an account of the opulence with which they live.

In the clip, you see Alana Tenderly dancing to a reggaeton song on a luxurious yacht in Monaco, the little girl wears a floral dress that makes her look divine. And without a doubt, as the darling of the house, Alana dresses as a princess.

Alana is never short of entertainment and therefore enjoys her video games in the family’s luxurious cars.

The little girl also enjoys some pleasant showers, in which like a diva, when she leaves, she wraps her curly hair in a towel.

As well as enjoying fun rides in the amusement park, as well as rides in the refined city of Turin, Italy.

As well as afternoons with his brothers in the pool or extravagant vacations on the beach with his parents.

Alana Martina, was born on November 12, 2017. She is Cristiano’s first daughter with his girlfriend Georgina rodriguez. About the mothers of his other children not much is known, the historic gunner has been reluctant to give more details on the subject and even promised it’s a secret that will lead to the grave.