Justin Gaethje knows he is the person who most deserves a shot at the UFC lightweight title. No matter what Daniel Cormier or Khabib Nurmagomedov have to say.

A week before his fight with Chandler at UFC 268, Justin Gaethje had a war of words with Cormier. The former fighter worked as a commentator during Islam Makhachev’s win over Dan Hooker. At the end of the fight, Cormier asked Makhachev if he felt his performance was enough to surpass Gaethje as the new # 1 contender in the division.

None of that sat very well with Gaethje, but he made it clear that there was no personal grudge. He just didn’t like the way Cormier seemed to show favoritism towards Makhachev, who is his friend and teammate at the American Kickboxing Academy.

“It has gotten me into trouble many times in my life, but I consider myself straightforward. When I see something, I talk about it. When I saw that happen that night, I spoke my mind because I was not happy. If Daniel Cormier were in my place, and someone was trying to bypass him, taking his money, or his family’s support, they would have said the same thing ”.

Following Gaethje’s stunning win over Chandler (which earned him a sixth Fight of the Night bonus in the UFC), Cormier admitted that Justin deserved the next title shot. This leaves Makhachev likely to have to compete again before earning his own shot at gold.

Of course, Gaethje appreciated the recognition. He knew there was no way they could deny him after beating another top contender in the rankings.

“I have respect for what Cormier tried to do. But again, even DC can’t question the damn integrity of what I just did. “

While Cormier agreed to name Gaethje the # 1 lightweight contender, former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov also commented on the issue, while pushing for his fighter Makhachev to get the title shot, after earning a ninth straight win with the submission against Hooker.

Gaethje used his impressive resume to back up his point. Since coming to the UFC, Justin has faced top fighters. Including four fights against former champions while building a 5-1 résumé in his last six appearances.

Instead of analyzing Makhachev’s record and comparing it with his own, Gaethje proposes an alternative. Justin is willing to offer Islam his first title shot if he becomes champion.