Throughout history, the cinema has made us believe that the love of your life is going to be found in the person you least imagine it, and sometimes they are right.

And it has become quite clear that it is one of the most important forces in the world, to the point of making their bond unbreakable, since many couples swear to love each other for eternity.

Generally speaking, thousands of couples around the world swear under different religions, to love their partners until “death do them part”, but in the cases of these celebrities it has been to another level.

Not even death has been able to end his love or his desire to continue together, since he has decided to follow his respective partners beyond this earthly plane.

Although it sounds a bit romantic in the style of “Romeo and Juliet”, these stars have not been able to with the pain of losing their partners and have decided to go after them and continue to love each other in eternity.

Lorena Rojas and Jorge Monje

It was on February 16, 2015, when Mexican TV mourned with the loss of one of its greatest promises, Lorena Rojas, who died at the age of 44 after losing the battle against breast cancer. .

Just two years before, she and the Spanish businessman Jorge Monje decided to start a relationship and even move in together, so it was about true love.

The actress and her husband left little Luciana, who is currently eight years old. Photo: Twitter

Lorena always had the desire to be a mother, so she began the adoption procedures and little Luciana arrived in the life of the couple, but after her death, the Spaniard fell into a deep depression.

Just 11 months after saying goodbye to his beloved, Monje decided to take his life at home for the loss of his beloved and his daughter, who was left in the care of her aunt in Mexico.

Christopher Reeve and Dana Reeve

On October 10, 2004, the big screen would lose one of its greatest legends, Christopher Revee, remembered for his majestic role as “Superman” in the 1978 version.

Revee lost his life due to an acute heart attack that left a deep void within his millions of followers and his beloved wife, Dana Reeve, who remained by his side after his difficult state of health.

The couple remained together after the actor’s spectacular accident. Photo: .

However, the grief was so great that a year and a half later, Danna passed away after being diagnosed with lung cancer, as the couple left their son Will, who was only 13 years old.

Brittany Murphy and Simon Monjack

The death of actress Brittany Murphy has been quite controversial, as she passed away just when she was at the peak of her career, but her death has sparked a series of really chilling rumors.

According to the autopsy, Murphy died of pneumonia at the age of 32, but later it had been rumored that it was the actress’s mother, who murdered her to collect her daughter’s life insurance, they were never confirmed.

The death of both celebrities continues to cause confusion in their fans. Photo: ..

What has most impressed the young woman’s fans is that just five months after her death, her husband, director and makeup artist Simon Monjack, died at home and for the same reasons as Murphy.

