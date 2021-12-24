It should be noted that this 2021 has been one of the most painful for the British crown in many years, and Queen Elizabeth II is the one who has suffered the most each of those years.

After the youngest son of the late Princess of Wales made the decision to put land between the royal family and their marriage, some things have happened that have marked the crown.

And it is that it was in April of this same year, when the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Felipe de Edimburgo died at the age of 99, after a delicate health picture that he had previously presented.

Since then, the 95-year-old monarch has had to modify her agenda for her own health, as some British media have assured that it is a deep depression.

However, the Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla Parker, as well as the Dukes of Cambridge, have had to stand up for the monarch at all public events.

But the one who has given what to talk about is Kate Middleton, who has surprised with her skills on the piano, clips that were published on her official Instagram account.

Kate Middleton at the concert?

A few days ago, the promotionals for the traditional Christmas carol concert that will take place on the night of December 24 at Westminster Abbey were unveiled.

However, all fans have been enthralled but not by the fabulous event, but by the possible appearance of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, after looking beautiful in the promotionals.

No one can deny that today, Katte Middleton and Meghan Markle have become the friendly face of the monarchy, despite the fact that the relationship between them is not the best since the wedding of Prince Harry.

And it is that the first daughter-in-law of Lady Di has known very well how to take the baton of the crown, because her sympathy has led her to win the hearts of a people who did not love anyone else after Princess Diana.

Promoting the event, the 39-year-old Duchess is seen sitting at the piano and very lively performing songs, an instrument she learned to play since she was a child.

But the wife of the future king is a true case of cuteness, because she knows how to play the piano and the flute, which proves that she has a very good musical ear, so her presence at the event is highly anticipated by the fans.

She learned this skill from the Duchess at the age of 10 and 13 and when learning she taught her mother Carole, her sister Pippa and her brother James, making it one of her greatest passions.

It should be noted that in the last week, the Duchess was at her Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, rehearsing to participate in “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas”, which will air tonight at 7:30 PM (UK time) .

