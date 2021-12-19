The out-of-stock of next-generation consoles is so serious that not even the manufacturer itself can get consoles when he needs them.

This weekend the event is taking place Halo Championship Series, the official Microsoft tournament based on the video game Halo.

The semifinals of the tournament are currently being played live. But in the first rounds, where there were 128 participants, Microsoft had trouble putting together 128 Xbox Series X consoles, and had no choice but to use … console development kits.

Although the real cause is poor planning, because it is hard to believe that an official tournament cannot gather 128 consoles, the reality is that once the problem is known, the organizers have not been able to go to a store to buy more Xbox Series X, because there is no stock in any. This has been recognized by those responsible for the event:

Heads up open bracket players – you’ll be playing this weekend on Series X development consoles. They’re functionally identical and will be operating in “Retail” mode so it’s the exact same experience, they just look a little different. Why? Global supply chain shortage is real. – Tashi (@ Tashi343i) December 15, 2021

So the only solution they have found is that some players play on console dev kits, rather than the business model.

The development kit is a console is a special version where the developers program and test the games.

It has a Retail mode where this kit works identically to the commercial version, to test the final version of the games, before ending them.

So in Halo Championship Series, some players have used these development kits in Retail Mode, which in theory has the same performance as the commercial Xbox Series X.

Then, as participants have been eliminated, in the following rounds there have been consoles for everyone.

It is just an anecdote, because no one has been harmed. But it reveals to us to what extent the lack of stocks of the latest generation consoles is a reality.

The reason, as everyone knows, is the semiconductor crisis, which prevents the demand for chips from being met.

The same thing happens with PC gaming graphics cards, with the aggravation that here the few that are in stock are left to cryptocurrency miners, who have no problem paying double or triple for them.

Are bad times for gamers, unable to make the leap to the new generation due to circumstances beyond their control.