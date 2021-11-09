It was at the end of 2010, when one of the most representative Mexican regional bands of that genre was born: Caliber 50, because after a series of legal conflicts over the name of the group, Edén Muñoz decided to baptize that way.

Since then, the original band from Mazatlán, Sinaloa has been in charge of placing their name in style, and throughout 10 years, they already have Juventud, Lo Nuestro, and the iHeartRadio Music Awards as Best Regional Mexican Music Artist .

And it is that its founder and leader Edén Muñoz has known how to take the reins of the famous group, but not everything has been honey on flakes, because the composer also has had to deal with the rejection.

The singer had to deal with rejection from the greats. Photo: IG / edemunoz

There was a time when Muñoz pretended that other celebrities would sing his great lyrics, but like a true visionary, he decided to go to the big leagues and sign famous people like Pepe Aguilar and his countrymen, Banda Ms.

However, things did not turn out as he imagined them, and he had to deal with the rejection of both singers, but that would only give way to one more success in his career.

Pepe Aguilar and Banda MS say NO to Eden Muñoz

And it is that it is one of his most recent successes called. ?? A la antigüita ??, a song that was released last September, and already has just over 19 million views on YouTube.

In addition to that, it has become a boom through the famous musical platforms, since they have placed it as the favorite of Caliber 50, with more than 83 reproductions on Spotify.

But the history of this song painted to be very different, because the singer and composer of the group, planned that other voices would interpret it, but that never happened.

It was through his official TikTok account where the 31-year-old Muñoz revealed that his idea was to hear it in the voices of Pepe Aguilar or in that of his friends, Banda Ms, but they rejected it.

?? Note that ?? the old ?? you, are they pa ?? you and when not definitely can not ?? the Caliber 50 singer commented.

Neither of them accepted the theme that made Caliber 50 a hit. Photo: IG / pepeaguilaroficial / bandamsoficial

The interpreter also added that shortly after the launch of the song, it was Angela Aguilar’s father, who contacted him to tell him that until he heard it, he realized that he had sent it to him.

On the other hand, the singer also shared that “A la antigüita”, was a song that was born just when Caliber 50 was on a musical break.

And since they decided to share it with other artists, it went through several until it returned to their hands, and they had to make some arrangements for it before recording it themselves.

The theme is one of the best in Caliber 50. Photo: IG / caliber50oficial

Grupo Firme accepts your song

It should be noted that the composer also took a moment to share that Eduin Caz and Grupo Firme accepted one of his songs: ?? El amor no fue pa ?? me??.

And it is that the history of this song was totally different, since Caliber 50 recorded it in 2013, but it was not until 2015 that Grupo Firme took it to the peak of success.

It should be noted that this song was one of the first successes of Grupo Firme, because at that time, they were dedicated to recording covers of other bands and shared them on their respective social networks.

Caliber 50 is one of the maximum bands of the Mexican regional. Photo: IG / caliber50oficial

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE.