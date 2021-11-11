Despite his great talent and the Rivera dynasty has based his fame based on scandals in his love relationships, from the late “Diva de banda”, through his brothers and the recent divorce of his first-born, Chiquis.

It is not a secret for anyone, the Rivera have been characterized by having some toxic relationships, since all have ended in divorce and the clear example of this is the relationship between Lupillo Rivera and Mayeli Alonso.

The couple’s romance dates back to 2003 when they met at a dance in the state of Chihuahua and it was Jenni Rivera’s brother who decided to take the initiative to flirt with the businesswoman, and then ask her for her number.

It should be noted that the couple was highly criticized, since he was 12 years older than her and not only that, because the “Toro del corrido” was still married to his first wife, María Gurrola.

And is that after meeting, the couple was seen together in some presentations of Lupillo kissing and even she was singled out as a “husband robber.”

The couple spent 12 years together, but the fairy tale ended in 2018. Photo: Twitter

But it was not until three years later when they decided to formalize their romance, and after the singer’s divorce he joined the businesswoman and they lasted together for 12 years of marriage.

Throughout their romance, the couple had two children and began working together, while she also started her makeup business.

But happiness seems to have expired, because in 2018 the singer began the divorce process in Riverside County claiming “irreconcilable differences”, but other versions suggested that he had a lover.

The singer has always been labeled a womanizer. Photo: IG / lupilloriveraoficial

And it is that since their separation, the couple began a dispute between them for the custody of their children, because they assured that she was not a good example for their children.

Lupillo Rivera and his ex-wife meet again at the Radio Awards in Mexico

A few days ago the Radio Awards were held in Mexico for the first time, an event that is responsible for rewarding the best of ranchera music.

The greatest exponents of the group genre such as the Aguilar dynasty, Banda MS, Grupo Firme, as well as the Rivera, Chiquis and Lupillo were gathered at the gala.

However, it was Jenni Rivera’s brother who was placed in the focus of everyone, since his ex-wife and mother of his children also met at the same event: Mayeli Alonso.

The businesswoman has made it very clear that she does not intend to have any contact with her ex. Photo: IG / mayelialonsooficial

Although the press wanted to see the exact moment in which the ex-husbands would meet face to face, but it was she who assured that she had no intention of talking to him, but wishes him well.

“If I do come across it, the truth is, I don’t think I’ll greet him … Not because I’m in the industry should I greet a person who, from my heart, I’m not going to do it … I’m very happy to see him happy, to see him happy, that I no longer be bitter, throwing me in their songs… ”.

It should be noted that the coexistence between the two was a bit tense, since he was accompanied by his new girlfriend, Giselle Soto, with whom he already has marriage plans.

