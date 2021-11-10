Adamari Lopez accepted that although she looks fantastic now, she has had some negative consequences after your dramatic weight loss, and showed the area of ​​his body where it has been most affected.

On her Facebook account, the 50-year-old presenter shared a video while visiting her doctor, who just a few weeks ago injected her with Botox to try to reduce the signs of aging on her face. There he confessed that, beyond how good it looks and feels, He’s struggling a bit to combat the sagging left in his neck from shedding more than 10 kilos.

My beautiful people, you know that with weight loss and age it is necessary to pamper the skin! So Dr. Márquez recommended that I have a laser on my neck, he explained.

In addition, he added that this is a procedure that is performed without touching the surface of the skin, a lifting effect is achieved and the production of collagen is also increased. And, to reassure his fans, he assured that the machine has an indicator that prevents the temperature from rising, preventing burns from being caused by the laser light lamp.

But, this is not the first time that the Puerto Rican talks about the appearance of her neck because, in fact, she has also performed other aesthetic procedures such as facials, moisturizing masks and UV light to try to reduce spots, sagging and wrinkles. of this part of your body.

Photo: Instagram / @ adamarilopez

How many kilos did Adamari López lose?

Through his Instagram account López shared a couple of photos about his shocking physical transformation. In them you could see the Puerto Rican on the set of the program where she works, a couple of years ago, wearing a mustard miniskirt and a white shirt.

In addition, in the other postcard the actress appears showing off her new curves with a tight red dress that is very short.

So many reasons to be happy and satisfied with what has been my experience living a healthy lifestyle with WW. Thanks to the focus and resources they have given me over the past 22 months, I lost 32 pounds [14.5 kilos]he wrote next to the postcard.

Photo: Instagram / @ adamarilopez

Something important is that there he highlighted that this It is not a process that began as a result of his separation with Toni Costa, as many suggest, but in reality he has been working to lose weight for more than a year.

The most important part is to maintain myself and continue living day by day what I can celebrate with so much effort today! (??) I am delighted and I use that tool when I want to take advantage and give myself some of those treats that you have seen me enjoy lately! Focus on me and let’s keep taking good care of each other! He affirmed.

