

Mbappé is undoubtedly the most sought after for the 2022 market.

Photo: FRANCK FIFE

In January the main European leagues open the transfer market and although the most striking name that will be free to negotiate with other clubs is that of the French Kylian Mbappé There are other interesting players who could get to another club completely free in the summer of 2022.

According to FIFA regulations, when a player has less than six months until the contract expires they will be free to negotiate with another club without notifying the team where he currently plays. Because We will review those footballers who could make use of that rule to get a new look:

1- Kylian Mbappé

The 8th of the Champions League between PSG and Real Madrid could define the future of Mbappé.

The talent and the scoring nose he has Mbappe They make it an appealing piece for any club in the world; That added to his 23 years. To get to leave without leaving a single euro to the PSG, it would be a tragedy for the club that paid in 2019 to Monaco more than 170 million for the services of the forward. The call of the Real Madrid Y Florentino Pérez it could come at any moment.

2- Antonio Rüdiger:

Rudiger would be a defender desired by any great in Europe.

Rüdiger He is currently one of the best center-backs in the world thanks to the defensive strength he has shown in recent months. Champion of the Champions League in 2021 and one of the most sought-after centers for his defensive guarantee and his speed has not completed his renewal with Chelsea and any of the greats of Europe could fish in troubled waters.

3- Paul Pogba:

Old Trafford would no longer be Pogba's home from the summer of 2022.

The second cycle of Pogba at Manchester United seems to have come to an end. The offensive and defensive capabilities of the French midfielder, as well as his big punch could be attractive to clubs in La Liga, Ligue 1 (PSG) or – why not? – a return to Serie A.

4- Franck Kessié:

There are several clubs watching in case the renewal between Kessie and Milan falls.

The renewal between Kessie and the Milan It has been stagnant for several months and the situation already despairs the board of directors and the fans of Rosario. For now, the Defensive midfielder will focus on the African Cup of Nations and then the offers will be evaluated that I could receive. PSG, Juventus and Tottenham They have shown interest in the interesting Ivorian player.

5- Paulo Dybala:

Dybala's renewal will be on the air, at least, until February 2022.

The situation with Dybala it doesn’t seem as chronic as the players on this list. The Argentine wants to stay at Juventus and the “Signora” wants his permanence. However, according to Italian media, the renewal is not completed for personal reasons and It is said that after the closing of the winter transfer market in February, the new contract would be finalized of “La Joya”.

There are other interesting players who could try their luck at other clubs for the summer of 2022, such as Angel Di María (PSG), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) or Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).

We will have to wait until next year to find out which signing will be the one that bursts the market, especially considering that in 2022 the Qatar World Cup; although this will take place in the month of December.

