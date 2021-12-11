It is no secret to anyone that December is one of the months in which the “house through the window” is thrown, because between decorations and gifts, expenses are incalculable.

However, no one can remove the happy face of your loved ones when receiving gifts, or see how beautiful the Christmas tree full of gifts.

But many times, the options have become increasingly difficult, as technology, fashion and accessories are in constant motion.

A good option to know what kind of gift you can give to your loved ones is to know the Zodiac sign of each of them, and here we tell you what to give them.

According Alina rubi, astrologer and spiritual instructor practicing in Miami Florida, the planets are of great help to surprise that special person with the perfect gift for the most beautiful time of all.

The time of giving and receiving has come. Photo: .

Aries: March 21 to April 19

It is the first sign of fire and they are characterized by those gifts that make them feel special and important which are related to sports, since the competitive spirit is still latent in them.

Aries. Photo: Portal / la100.cienradios

Sportswear, exercise equipment, tickets to a game or sport-related event can be a very good option to give to those born under the aries vibe.

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

The first signs of earth are the Taurus, and with the strength of a bull, they are usually very traditional, but that does not mean that they do not like gifts from recognized brands, because some extravagant taste is well received.

Taurus. Photo: Portal / la100.cienradios

A good option for Christmas would be brand perfumes or cozy pajamas as Taurus enjoy feeling fresh at all hours of the day.

Gemini: May 21 to June 20

Those born under the element of air are characterized by being transparent and non-materialistic people, since they are not moved by the price of the gift while it is given with the heart.

Gemini. Photo: Portal / la100.cienradios

A good option are those articles that manage to facilitate their day-to-day life and functionality, so a good gift for them could be books on personal growth, spirituality, philosophy and alternative therapies, self-help courses and economic empowerment.

Cancer: June 21 to July 22

Like all a representative of water, those born under the stars of cancer are protagonists and adore personalized gifts, because it not only makes them feel special but also unique.

Cancer. Photo: Portal / la100.cienradios

From kitchen utensils, daring lingerie, slippers and a variety of gourmet products are on the list of gifts that these signs will accept with great pleasure and without a doubt they will thank you.

Leo: July 23 to August 22

Another of the fire signs are the leo, and making them feel present and protagonists is one of their qualities or defects, as you like to see them, but their tastes go beyond the physical, because they love to collect experiences.

Leo. Photo: Portal / la100.cienradios

One of the best options to give a Leo a plane ticket with a hotel included to an exotic tourist place or with a historical background, or to go out to some place that marks that person and makes them have a perfect moment.

Virgo: August 23 to September 22

Another worthy representative of the earth are those born under the sign of Virgo, as they tend to have refined tastes and are pampered at all times, so a massage session is a good option.

Virgo. Photo: Portal / la100.cienradios

Treatments for the body or even aromatherapy diffusers will make them truly happy, because that feeling of tranquility and inner peace makes them lose their minds and enjoy in every way.

Libra: September 23 to October 22

For Libras, the material is not important, since they like to live some memory or adventure with a loved one, so tickets to the opera, the theater, or a musical event is one of the best options.

Libra. Photo: Portal / la100.cienradios

Scorpio: October 23 to November 21

Without a doubt, love is one of the main priorities for the strongest sign of the entire zodiac, so a romantic dinner on the beach under the moonlight is a good option.

Scorpio Photo: Portal / la100.cienradios

Either a reservation at a spa or a bottle of champagne or scented candles can be ideal for them, as they often tend to remind them of their loved ones, as well as perfumes and beauty accessories.

Sagittarius: November 22 to December 21

The fire of Sagittarius makes them a little more special, but they have become true experts in technology, so the latest trend in fashion in that branch may be the best option.

Sagittarius. Photo: Portal / la100.cienradios

From the latest iPhone or professional digital camera it would make you feel like a true master of the newest in the digital age.

Capricorn: December 22 to January 19

The earth and nature are the most important things for Capricorns, but they are also quite refined, so the best option to give them is a painting of a famous painter, a brand briefcase to carry their work papers.

Capricorn. Photo: Portal / la100.cienradios

Wallets with their initials engraved are also important and one of the best options, because for them it means feeling special and loved at the same time.

Aquarium: January 20 to February 18

Like all lovers of nature and the beings that inhabit it, a good option is to give them a friend to keep them company, and in their case a pet can save you from any trouble.

Aquarium. Photo: Portal / la100.cienradios

Although they are all petlovers, adopting a friend who needs it will not only brighten your life, but also that of that little animal that can have a second chance next to a special family.

Pisces: February 19 to March 20

It is no secret to anyone that Pisces are difficult to convince, since they are undoubtedly governed by the energy of the stars and destiny, so amulets, astrology books or a game of tarot cards are the best option.

Pisces. Photo: Portal / la100.cienradios

Although they are also somewhat vain, a lotions or a bottle of wine are ideal for a moment that reminds them of that special moment or person.

