JK Rowling has long been on the official list of canceled on social networks, all because of her controversial statements about the transgender community that have angered countless netizens around the world. His bad reputation made him stay out of the Harry Potter special that will soon premiere on HBO Max for the 20 years of the first film, but it seems that things will not be like that. According to Digital Spy, Rowling It will appear in the special but it will not be entirely conventional.

Hatred against JK Rowling it increased when in 2020 he suggested through tweets that only real women can menstruate, among other statements about biological sex. The world fell for the writer but she did not completely change her position, even in her most recent publications she mentions that not only do two genders exist, but she continues to deny trans identities. Despite the above, the British author will appear in the Harry Potter special through footage recorded in 2019, so fans will see her face for a few seconds.

On the other hand, Entertainment Weekly reported that Warner did invite JK Rowling To make an appearance on the special, however, the writer’s team declared that the 2019 footage was more than enough. Now we can confirm that Joanne Yes, it was considered from the beginning, but she herself preferred to stay away from the project. It will be enough with the stars of the films to make the television event something completely spectacular.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts premieres on HBO Max on January 1, 2022, the perfect special to start the new year off on the right foot. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will return along with other beloved stars of the series, so it will be interesting to discover the perspectives they now have on the films after many years of history. Some trust that in the future they will return for an adaptation of The Cursed Legacy on the big screen, but only time will give us the answer.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has more plans for the Wizarding World with adaptations of Fantastic Animals. The studio did not want to remain with its arms crossed and in 2016 it released Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them – 73%, a new adventure set several decades before the original; But we must admit that despite the efforts made by the studio, Newt Scamander’s journey has not been as lucrative and popular as Potter’s. A couple of years later, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald arrived – 48% and things didn’t get any better; the third installment is yet to come and things are very uncertain.

Plans Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets they were interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic (another problem in their extensive list of inconveniences that for some years have dragged the franchise to the abyss). Faced with the moderate failure of the second installment, JK Rowling it was necessary to polish the third script in order to show more action and attract the public. The first trailer of the delivery was shown a few days ago and we finally got to see Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert, a decision that has divided the fans in a scandalous way.

