11/10/2021 at 08:20 CET

David Page

Spain has an instrument specifically designed to fight against corruption of politicians. It was created four years ago, when the General Council of Notaries created a database with which to identify politically responsible figures and people with whom they do business, and which can be directly accessed by judges, prosecutors and state security forces to carry out their investigations and their work to prevent illegal practices .

The Council of Notaries, through its centralized body for the prevention of money laundering (OCP), activated the database in November 2017 and was born with just over 25,000 names (14,641 were directly politicians and public officials and another 10,544 were their relatives). Since then the registry has almost doubled in size.

The database, with which the special vigilance that the legislation requires over public positions to combat corruption is articulated, currently has 47,000 people identified, as confirmed to EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA sources of the notarial organization. The multiple general, regional and municipal elections held at this time have triggered the number of people to monitor and the increasingly exhaustive tracking of their businesses and business relationships has also made the database grow.

According to the records of the General Council of Notaries, 24,304 people with political responsibility and 22,634 close associates are currently being monitored for their businesses in 2,915 companies. A person with political responsibility is considered to be all pstate, regional or municipal councilors, the high institutions of the State (Head of State, State Attorney General, Chief of Staff & mldr;), members of central, regional and local governments (in municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants) and directors of public companies. And all of them continue to have that condition up to two years after leaving office.

To fight the figure of the figureheads, Also included in the database of notaries are those close to these public officials, considering as such those who have a close business relationship (the representatives of their companies, people who receive more than one donation per year & mldr;).

The legislation obliges entities and bodies that work against money laundering to carry out special and specific surveillance of individuals with political responsibilities and their business partners. State security forces and bodies, prosecutors and judges have direct access to the information in this registry on the identity of people with political responsibility and the companies they control directly or through intermediaries.

Real headlines

Spain has two gigantic data centers to identify the real owners of more than 2.5 million companies and organizations, even if shell companies or front men are used to hide or disguise it. The General Council of Notaries has a database of beneficial owners and the College of Registrars it also operates its Registry of Real Ownership.

A double instrument at the disposal of the Tax Agency and the security forces in their fight against tax fraud carried out through corporate networks of supposedly independent entities. It is considered “real owner & rdquor; from a company to people or companies that manage a company or that directly or indirectly have more than 25% of the capital or voting rights.