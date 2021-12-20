In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Nothing ear (1) are the first product of this brand that has managed to convince with headphones with ANC and a totally different design.

The company of one of the founders of OnePlus, Carl Pei, has created one of the best headphones of the year surprising everyone. It is also the first product that has launched its new adventure, called Nothing.

The headphones Nothing ear (1) They are her first product and now they can be yours in time as a Christmas gift. And it is that although their price was low considering how they are, now they are cheaper costing 79.99 euros on Amazon.

The Nothing Ear 1 are the first headphones from this company founded by one of the creators of OnePlus. They cost 99 euros and stand out for their design, their battery and, above all, for their sound quality and active noise cancellation.

The normal price of these headphones is 99.99 euros, so it is an interesting discount for those looking for a totally wireless and quality headphones.

They have active noise cancellation and transparency mode. It also has an application with which to control several of its aspects, such as the level of transparency or noise cancellation.

The design is also a point in their favor because they are totally different from what we have seen. They are transparent and have a silicone pad to reduce outside noise.

Its autonomy is another of its strengths. Each headphones has 5.7 hours of playback without noise cancellation or 4 hours with it activated. Its charging case adds a total of 24 hours of use or 34 hours without ANC.

You can find out in depth in the analysis of Nothing ear (1) that we have published on ComptuerHoy.com.

Remember that you can get these Nothing ear (1) on Amazon with a discount for only 79.99 euros and free shipping so that it arrives before Christmas.

There is also a black version launched a few weeks ago, but they cost 99.99 euros, its original price. They are also available at El Corte Inglés for 99.99 euros.

